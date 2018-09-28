This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 28 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

St Pat's secure another key player as 'top midfielder' signs on for two more years

Darragh Markey has pledged his future to the club.

By Emma Duffy Friday 28 Sep 2018, 3:47 PM
2 hours ago 1,001 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4259498
Staying on: Darragh Markey.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Staying on: Darragh Markey.
Staying on: Darragh Markey.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

ANOTHER KEY ST Patrick’s Athletic player has pledged his future to the Dublin side as Darragh Markey signed a two-year contract extension today.

The 21-year-old midfielder has been at Richmond Park since 2014 and the news of his lengthened stay comes after 23-year-old Lee Desmond penned a new deal yesterday.

Markey previously played schoolboy football with Cherry Orchard and from there, powered through the Saints underage ranks.

A recent Maynooth University graduate, he was a pivotal part of the St Pat’s U19 team that won the SSE Airtricity League in 2014/15.

He has also featured for Ireland at both U17 and U18 level.

IMG_3854

“I’m delighted to stay on at Pat’s having been with the club about four or five years and with the club having helped me progress through under 19 level and on to the first team, and complete my education through Maynooth University,” Markey told stpatsfc.com.

“When I joined the club, we were competing for titles and European football and my aim is to get us back doing that next season and the season after. So I’m ready to commit to that.”

Ger O’Brien, who has taken over the reins after long-serving manager Liam Buckley resigned this week, added:

IMG_3834

“We are really pleased to have Darragh signed up for the next two years just like we have with Lee Desmond yesterday.

“I think Darragh has emerged as a really important player in recent times and having joined as an under 17 played, he has really matured and developed into a top midfielder.” 

Pat’s face Shelbourne in the Leinster Senior Cup final tonight, with Markey likely lining out in Tolka Park.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    FOOTBALL
    'Still close to my heart': Joachim Low disappointed after Ozil rebuffs attempts at reconciliation
    'Still close to my heart': Joachim Low disappointed after Ozil rebuffs attempts at reconciliation
    Vincent Kompany to donate testimonial money to Manchester homelessness fund
    Ronaldo free to face United at Old Trafford after receiving only one-match ban
    TIGER WOODS
    Woods sits out afternoon foursomes as Poulter and Garcia called up by Europe
    Woods sits out afternoon foursomes as Poulter and Garcia called up by Europe
    Fleetwood and Molinari offer glimmer of hope as Team Europe avoid whitewash in opening fourballs
    Rose produces perfect chip but Americans seize early edge in Ryder Cup fourballs
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    A goal that sums up the man â Hazard's likeable modesty goes hand-in-hand with his brilliance
    A goal that sums up the man — Hazard's likeable modesty goes hand-in-hand with his brilliance
    Guardiola warns Mendy as French defender arrives late after attending Joshua title fight
    Fulham and Jacksonville Jaguars owner moves closer to £600m purchase of Wembley Stadium
    BOXING
    Los Angeles' Staples Center to host Wilder-Fury
    Los Angeles' Staples Center to host Wilder-Fury
    Billy Joe Saunders tests positive for banned stimulant but 'licenced to box' in Boston next month
    After 45 years and over 1,000 bouts, HBO and the sport of boxing will go their separate ways

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie