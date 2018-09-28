St Pat's secure another key player as 'top midfielder' signs on for two more years

ANOTHER KEY ST Patrick’s Athletic player has pledged his future to the Dublin side as Darragh Markey signed a two-year contract extension today.

The 21-year-old midfielder has been at Richmond Park since 2014 and the news of his lengthened stay comes after 23-year-old Lee Desmond penned a new deal yesterday.

Markey previously played schoolboy football with Cherry Orchard and from there, powered through the Saints underage ranks.

A recent Maynooth University graduate, he was a pivotal part of the St Pat’s U19 team that won the SSE Airtricity League in 2014/15.

He has also featured for Ireland at both U17 and U18 level.

“I’m delighted to stay on at Pat’s having been with the club about four or five years and with the club having helped me progress through under 19 level and on to the first team, and complete my education through Maynooth University,” Markey told stpatsfc.com.

“When I joined the club, we were competing for titles and European football and my aim is to get us back doing that next season and the season after. So I’m ready to commit to that.”

Ger O’Brien, who has taken over the reins after long-serving manager Liam Buckley resigned this week, added:

“We are really pleased to have Darragh signed up for the next two years just like we have with Lee Desmond yesterday.

“I think Darragh has emerged as a really important player in recent times and having joined as an under 17 played, he has really matured and developed into a top midfielder.”

Pat’s face Shelbourne in the Leinster Senior Cup final tonight, with Markey likely lining out in Tolka Park.

