This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 21 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Darron Gibson avoids prison over second drink-driving offence

The Irish midfielder was given a two-year community order and banned from driving for 40 months.

By AFP Monday 21 May 2018, 5:47 PM
52 minutes ago 1,499 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4026476
Darron Gibson leaving South Tyneside Magistrates Court earlier.
Image: Owen Humphreys
Darron Gibson leaving South Tyneside Magistrates Court earlier.
Darron Gibson leaving South Tyneside Magistrates Court earlier.
Image: Owen Humphreys

FORMER IRELAND AND Sunderland midfielder Darron Gibson has been spared prison despite admitting a second serious drink-driving offence.

Gibson’s contract with Sunderland was terminated in March after he smashed his Mercedes 4×4 into a taxi and five parked cars while on his way to the club’s training ground.

The 30-year-old wept during the hearing at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, where it was said he had used sleeping tablets and drunk from a litre bottle of vodka the night before the crash.

A roadside test recorded him having 105mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath — reduced at the police station to 95mg — when the legal limit is 35mg.

Gibson had already been banned from driving in 2015 when his car hit three cyclists while he was over the limit.

In the latest incident, Gibson, who also played for Manchester United and Everton, knocked a taxi’s wing mirror off, but carried on and smashed into parked cars.

Magistrates at the previous hearing indicated Gibson may be jailed.

But District Judge Roger Elsey heard Gibson had psychological issues at the time and sentenced him to a two-year community order, with 250 hours of unpaid work, including 30 days of rehabilitation activity.

Gibson must also pay one of the drivers £800 compensation, costs and a victim surcharge of £85 each and was banned from driving for 40 months.

The Derry native has played for Ireland 27 times, with the last of his caps coming against Scotland in November 2014.

© AFP 2018 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘I’ve never seen anybody with his talent in this league… he’s just frightening when he’s on form’

‘He made a mistake’ – Brazil legend claims Neymar will not win Ballon d’Or at PSG

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Changing of the guard makes Champions Cup a vital pillar for Ulster's rebuild
Changing of the guard makes Champions Cup a vital pillar for Ulster's rebuild
Two-try Gilroy helps Ulster see off Ospreys to take place in Champions Cup
Leinster's fresh faces make their presence truly felt against Munster
FOOTBALL
'He made a mistake' - Brazil legend claims Neymar will not win Ballon d'Or at PSG
'He made a mistake' - Brazil legend claims Neymar will not win Ballon d'Or at PSG
Nainggolan left out of Belgium's provisional World Cup squad, Januzaj called up
'These players have an opportunity to not just change their careers but their lives in general'
LEINSTER
'We want him to stay' - Leinster still hoping Carbery remains amidst Munster interest
'We want him to stay' - Leinster still hoping Carbery remains amidst Munster interest
Leinster hopeful on Sexton, Leavy and Nacewa but Henshaw is doubtful
'I think it’s serious' - Concern for Munster's O'Donoghue after knee injury
HURLING
Cork forward Robbie O'Flynn to make full recovery following suspected concussion
Cork forward Robbie O'Flynn to make full recovery following suspected concussion
Michael Ryan refusing to speak with media until after Munster round robin campaign
Horgan, Lehane and Harnedy lead Cork past Clare in thrilling encounter
MUNSTER
Kleyn and Marshall to have off-season operations as O'Donoghue goes for scan
Kleyn and Marshall to have off-season operations as O'Donoghue goes for scan
Gloucester 'thrilled' to announce signing of Munster second row Grobler
'I don’t want my last Munster game to be losing to Leinster'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie