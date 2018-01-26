Minor superstar David Clifford to make senior Kerry debut against Donegal

FOSSA PRODIGY DAVID Clifford will make his first senior inter-county appearance for Kerry against Donegal in Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday (throw-in 14.00).

The 19-year-old led the Kingdom’s minors to All-Ireland success last year, scoring a remarkable 4 – 4 in the Croke Park decider against Derry.

Clifford has been named at right corner forward, alongside Dingle’s Paul Geaney and Barry John Keane in the full forward line.

Making their league debut for Kerry along with Clifford will be corner back Cormac Coffey, Dr Crokes forward Micheal Burns and Kenmare’s Sean O’Se who takes up the centre forward berth beside club-mate Stephen O’Brien.

Kerry (NFL Division 1 v Donegal)

1 Shane Murphy ((Capt)Dr. Crokes)

2 Cormac Coffey (Kerins O’Rahillys)

3 Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

4 Shane Enright (Tarbert)

5 Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

6 Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)

7 Ronan Shanahan (Austin Stacks)

8 Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

9 Brendan O’Sullivan (Valentia)

10 Micheál Burns (Dr. Crokes)

11 Seán Ó Sé (Kenmare)

12 Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

13 David Clifford (Fossa)

14 Paul Geaney (Dingle)

15 Barry John Keane (Kerins O’Rahillys)

Subs:

16 Brian Kelly (Killarney Legion)

17 James O’Donoghue (Killarney Legion

18 Jack Savage (Kerins O’Rahillys

19 Barry O’Sullivan (Dingle

20Matthew Flaherty (Dingle

21 Dáithí Casey (Dr. Crokes

22 Andrew Barry (Na Gaeil

23 Killian Spillane (Templenoe

24 Greg Horan (Austin Stacks)

25 Brian Ó Seanacháin (Ballydonoghue)

26 Tom (Leo) O’Sullivan (Dingle)