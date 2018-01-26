  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Minor superstar David Clifford to make senior Kerry debut against Donegal

The teen is one of four first-timers in the Kingdom’s starting line-up for Sunday’s Allianz league opener..

By The42 Team Friday 26 Jan 2018, 9:48 PM
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

FOSSA PRODIGY DAVID Clifford will make his first senior inter-county appearance for Kerry against Donegal in Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday (throw-in 14.00).

The 19-year-old led the Kingdom’s minors to All-Ireland success last year, scoring a remarkable 4 – 4 in the Croke Park decider against Derry.

Clifford has been named at right corner forward, alongside Dingle’s Paul Geaney and Barry John Keane in the full forward line.

Making their league debut for Kerry along with Clifford will be corner back Cormac Coffey, Dr Crokes forward Micheal Burns and Kenmare’s Sean O’Se who takes up the centre forward berth beside club-mate Stephen O’Brien.

Kerry (NFL Division 1 v Donegal)

1 Shane Murphy ((Capt)Dr. Crokes)

2 Cormac Coffey (Kerins O’Rahillys)
3 Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)
4 Shane Enright (Tarbert)

5 Paul Murphy (Rathmore)
6 Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)
7 Ronan Shanahan (Austin Stacks)

8 Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)
9 Brendan O’Sullivan (Valentia)

10 Micheál Burns (Dr. Crokes)
11 Seán Ó Sé (Kenmare)
12 Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

13 David Clifford (Fossa)
14 Paul Geaney (Dingle)
15 Barry John Keane (Kerins O’Rahillys)

Subs:

16 Brian Kelly (Killarney Legion)
17 James O’Donoghue (Killarney Legion
18 Jack Savage (Kerins O’Rahillys
19 Barry O’Sullivan (Dingle
20Matthew Flaherty (Dingle
21 Dáithí Casey (Dr. Crokes
22 Andrew Barry (Na Gaeil
23 Killian Spillane (Templenoe
24 Greg Horan (Austin Stacks)
25 Brian Ó Seanacháin (Ballydonoghue)
26 Tom (Leo) O’Sullivan (Dingle)

Tony Kelly and Shane O’Donnell in harness for Clare’s league opener against Tipp

