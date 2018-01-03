  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 3 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Fighting day by day': Silva reveals City absence was due to premature birth of baby son

The midfielder returned to a hero’s welcome against Watford, and has now revealed the reason for his absence.

By The42 Team Wednesday 3 Jan 2018, 1:43 PM
5 hours ago 5,575 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3779205

MANCHESTER CITY STAR David Silva has missed three Premier League games over recent weeks due to the premature birth of his son.

Silva was afforded a hero’s reception and put in a man-of-the-match performance when he returned to the City side for Tuesday’s 3-1 win over Watford, although manager Pep Guardiola said after the match the Spain playmaker could miss upcoming fixtures because “family is the most important thing in life”.

City have not disclosed any details regarding Silva’s situation since his initial absence for the 4-1 victory against Tottenham last month, but the 31-year-old has now issued a statement via Twitter, detailing how his son, Mateo, is still receiving medical attention and “fighting day by day”.

“I want to thank all of you for the love and good wishes received in the last few weeks, [with] special thanks to my team-mates, the manager and all at the club for understanding my situation,” the statement read.

“Also. I want to share with you the birth of my son, Mateo, who was born extremely preterm and is fighting day by day with the help of the medical team.”

Silva signed a contract extension at the Etihad Stadium in November and has five goals and eight assists in 19 top-flight appearances this season, helping City to establish a dominant 15-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

- Omni

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Ozil yet to make decision on future as Arsenal finally start contract talks

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'A comment about the death of his infant son' saw West Brom player in altercation with West Ham fan
'A comment about the death of his infant son' saw West Brom player in altercation with West Ham fan
'Fighting day by day': Silva reveals City absence was due to premature birth of baby son
Aguero: 'I would prefer to win the Champions League over the league'
FOOTBALL
Villarreal star Bakambu set for â¬40m Chinese Super League switch
Villarreal star Bakambu set for €40m Chinese Super League switch
Cruciate injuries rule Palace duo Dann and Puncheon out for the season
Llorente scores on Swansea return as Spurs weather storm at the Liberty
SOCCER
Torres looks for his only way out
Torres looks for his only way out
On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
LIVERPOOL
Without star duo, Liverpool secure dramatic last-gasp win away to Burnley
Without star duo, Liverpool secure dramatic last-gasp win away to Burnley
Over 600 days since his last appearance, Stephen Ireland returns to Stoke's bench
As it happened: Burnley v Liverpool, Premier League
LEINSTER
'It's an exciting time. We've a good squad and everyone's on the same page'
'It's an exciting time. We've a good squad and everyone's on the same page'
New Year, new focus: McGrath puts November behind him to regain form and fitness
'He's got an incredible appetite for work': Van der Flier sets new Pro14 record

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie