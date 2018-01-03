  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 3 January, 2018
Ozil yet to make decision on future as Arsenal finally start contract talks

The Germany playmaker has courted interest from a number of clubs and his current deal at the Emirates Stadium expires in the summer.

By The42 Team Wednesday 3 Jan 2018, 10:57 AM
8 hours ago 4,652 Views 38 Comments
ARSENAL FINALLY OPENED talks with Mesut Ozil’s representative last month over a contract extension but the German star has yet to make a decision on his future, Goal understands.

The Gunners are confident that Ozil will not sign a pre-contract with a foreign club in January, with Alexis Sanchez and Jack Wilshere in the same position as their contracts also expire in the summer.

Talks over a renewal for Ozil were put on hold back in February last year due to the uncertainty surrounding manager Arsene Wenger’s own contract situation. However, when the Frenchman renewed his deal by a further two years at the end of May, there was no decision taken to resume talks with any of the aforementioned trio.

The club didn’t put their first formal offer on the table to Ozil’s representative until December – a delay of almost 10 months – while Wilshere has also yet to be offered a contract, despite Wenger claiming there is a difference in financial terms between club and player.

Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have all shown varying levels of interest in Ozil, who has four goals and five assists in 17 Premier League games this season.

Ozil recently bought a new house in London and enjoys life in the capital with a close circle of friends from Turkey and Germany.

When asked why he joined Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2013 in a recent Q&A with Junior Gunners, Ozil said: ”Because of the history and the amazing players. I’m here to learn, to grow up and to show my talent for this club.

“This club has made me bigger. I’m so proud to play for a big club like Arsenal.”

Meanwhile, Alexis is itching for Manchester City to make a January move for him but it remains likely that he will sign for Pep Guardiola’s side when his contract expires this summer.

The 29-year-old almost joined City on deadline day in August only for Arsenal’s failure to sign Thomas Lemar as a replacement forcing the Gunners to keep the wantaway Chilean at Emirates Stadium.

- Omni

