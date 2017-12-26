3 big races to watch on Day 1 of Leopardstown's Christmas Festival

Horses on the gallops at the Launch of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival at Jessica Harrington's yard.

2.20pm - The Racing Post Novice Chase

THE FEATURE RACE takes place at 14.20. It should be an intriguing contest, with Willie Mullins triumphing for the past two years with Douvan and Min respectively.

Footpad (8/11) could consequently make it three-in-a-row for the 61-year-old racehorse trainer.

However, there is strong competition, with Death Duty, who has an unbeaten chasing record, also highly fancied at 6/4.

1.15 pm – Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle

Meath-based Gavin Cromwell’s Espoir D’allen (1/3) looks in strong contention here.

Winner of the Grade 3 company at Fairyhouse, he has been backed by many to retain his unbeaten record at Leopardstown today.

His biggest rival might be Gordon Elliott’s Mitchouka (10/3), who lost out to Espoir D’allen at the Fairyhouse Grade 3.

Meanwhile, Tenth Amendment (50/1) and Minnie Dahill (80/1) are among the rank outsiders here.

12.15pm - Horse & Jockey Hotel Maiden Hurdle

One of the less predictable races to call, Manamite has an excellent recent record and is expected to be in contention with odds of 11/4.

At 5/4, the Margaret Mullins-owned Debuchet (5/4) is also likely to be in the frame.

And again, this is another race Willie Mullins could have a big say in. The experienced trainer has a typically excellent record in the race, and could well figure again with his horse, Antey, given odds of 3/1.

