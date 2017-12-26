Poll: Who was Ireland's best rugby player in 2017?

THERE HAVE BEEN some stand out performances on the rugby field both from an international and provincial standpoint in 2017.
With the end of the year in sight, we thought now would be a good time to reflect on which player just had the edge as the best of 2017.
After an exhaustive internal debate — which saw a couple of players narrowly miss out — we’ve come up with a short-list of five to choose from.
Vote now:
Poll Results:
Let us know why you’ve made your choice in the comments section below.
The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):
COMMENTS (29)