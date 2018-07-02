This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 2 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

De Gea: Spain are f***ed but we'll get up again

The Manchester United goalkeeper was uninhibited in his summation of the feeling within his national team’s camp

By The42 Team Monday 2 Jul 2018, 10:26 PM
1 hour ago 3,189 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4105080
David de Gea (file pic).
David de Gea (file pic).
David de Gea (file pic).

DAVID DE GEA says the Spanish national team are “f*cked” after their shock exit from the World Cup, but has vowed that he and his team-mates will come back stronger.

The 2010 world champions started the tournament in exciting fashion with a 3-3 draw against Portugal and topped Group B despite managing just a 1-0 win over Iran and another draw with Morocco.

Things looked like they might click into place for La Furia Roja after being matched up with the tournament hosts in the last 16, with Russia odds on to be dumped out by a side packed with Barcelona and Real Madrid stars.

It was not to be, however, as the visitors struggled to break down a stubborn Russian defence that Aleksandr Samedov said executed their gameplan perfectly, with Spain eventually losing on penalties.

Spain’s lack of ability to change their tactics throughout the match could be hung in part on Julen Lopetegui’s sacking following Madrid revealing that he would take over from Zinedine Zidane after the tournament.

Individual performances were also called into question, however, with De Gea himself saving just one shot throughout the tournament, but the Manchester United man insists Spain will not give up.

“To [those who] supported, suffered and criticised us with respect, thanks,” he said via a Twitter post.

“We’re f*cked but we’ll get up again and never give up.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

St Patrick’s Athletic announce signing of Conor Clifford following Limerick departure>

‘I told the players to take a shower in the changing room, because they were just standing around stunned’>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Japan shocked Belgium into action with two goals in four minutes
Japan shocked Belgium into action with two goals in four minutes
England fans think they might win the World Cup and Irish people are having none of it
Martin O'Neill brands Neymar ‘absolutely pathetic’ after frantic over-acting
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Experienced ex-Liverpool goalkeeper completes AC Milan move
Experienced ex-Liverpool goalkeeper completes AC Milan move
Salah's new deal 'speaks very loudly' of Liverpool's ambitions - Klopp
England don't 'frighten' us - Colombia goalkeeper Ospina
WORLD CUP 2018
Belgium come from two down to break Japanese hearts in World Cup classic
Belgium come from two down to break Japanese hearts in World Cup classic
Defiant Sampaoli facing Argentina sack after World Cup shambles - reports
Brilliant Neymar easy to admire but hard to love
FIFA WORLD CUP
Hierro attempts to shoulder blame for Spain's meek World Cup exit
Hierro attempts to shoulder blame for Spain's meek World Cup exit
Senegal complain to Fifa over fair play rule
As it happened: Croatia vs Denmark, World Cup last-16
MINUTE-BY-MINUTE
As it happened: Belgium v Japan, World Cup last 16
As it happened: Belgium v Japan, World Cup last 16
As it happened: Brazil v Mexico, World Cup last 16
As It Happened: Galway v Kilkenny, Leinster senior hurling championship final

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie