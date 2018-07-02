De Gea: Spain are f***ed but we'll get up again

DAVID DE GEA says the Spanish national team are “f*cked” after their shock exit from the World Cup, but has vowed that he and his team-mates will come back stronger.

The 2010 world champions started the tournament in exciting fashion with a 3-3 draw against Portugal and topped Group B despite managing just a 1-0 win over Iran and another draw with Morocco.

Things looked like they might click into place for La Furia Roja after being matched up with the tournament hosts in the last 16, with Russia odds on to be dumped out by a side packed with Barcelona and Real Madrid stars.

It was not to be, however, as the visitors struggled to break down a stubborn Russian defence that Aleksandr Samedov said executed their gameplan perfectly, with Spain eventually losing on penalties.

Spain’s lack of ability to change their tactics throughout the match could be hung in part on Julen Lopetegui’s sacking following Madrid revealing that he would take over from Zinedine Zidane after the tournament.

Individual performances were also called into question, however, with De Gea himself saving just one shot throughout the tournament, but the Manchester United man insists Spain will not give up.

“To [those who] supported, suffered and criticised us with respect, thanks,” he said via a Twitter post.

“We’re f*cked but we’ll get up again and never give up.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!