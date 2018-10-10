This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 10 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New era! Dean Smith and John Terry team up as Villa announce Bruce's replacement

Aston Villa announced the news tonight.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 10 Oct 2018, 10:22 PM
36 minutes ago 2,160 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4279476
Dean Smith and John Terry.
Dean Smith and John Terry.
Dean Smith and John Terry.

ASTON VILLA HAVE announced Dean Smith as their new manager, with John Terry taking the role of assistant coach.

The club announced the news of sacked Steve Bruce’s successor tonight and added that Jesus Garcia Pitarch is their new sporting director.

Smith, a lifelong Villa fan, switches from the same position at Brentford and he has previously been in charge at Walsall.

Chelsea legend Terry meanwhile, spent the last year of his glittering career captaining Villa and just three days after announcing his retirement, steps into the assistant coach job.

And Pitarch has plenty of experience as director of football in his native Spain, occupying the position at both Valencia and Atletico Madrid while overseeing success aplenty at both.

These three appointments represent the start of a new era and direction at Aston Villa and we are delighted to secure their services after an extensive search,” CEO Christian Purslow said.

“Dean has a clear and successful coaching philosophy as well as a real understanding of Aston Villa Football Club. He is also knowledgeable about the Championship.

“The board welcomes him to the club and is looking forward to working with him and his staff.

“John is one of the most decorated players in English football, has an affinity with the club and is ready to make the next step in his career working alongside Dean.

“And Jesus also brings a huge amount of experience in his particular role having worked with some of the biggest clubs in Europe. He will ensure the club has an integrated approach running from the academy through the U23s and into the first-team.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    Mayweather, no stranger to brawls in Nevada, expects huge fine for 'unprofessional' Khabib
    Mayweather, no stranger to brawls in Nevada, expects huge fine for 'unprofessional' Khabib
    McGregor takes a tumble in UFC rankings as Khabib climbs to second place
    McGregor's coach expects Khabib rematch next but would love Diaz trilogy
    FOOTBALL
    Mancini's winless run continues with Italy on emotional night as Genoa bridge victims remembered
    Mancini's winless run continues with Italy on emotional night as Genoa bridge victims remembered
    Russian football stars turn themselves in to police after cafe clash
    FFF chief suggests Benzema's France career is 'finished'
    LEINSTER
    If not the defending champs, then who? 5 teams to challenge Leinster's European throne
    If not the defending champs, then who? 5 teams to challenge Leinster's European throne
    Leinster hurling counties to gain break in new schedule for 2019 senior championship
    Leinster's pack bringing 'a spike' after tough lessons from Munster maul
    IRELAND
    Munster the immediate winners from Murray deal, with long-term dividend for Ireland
    Munster the immediate winners from Murray deal, with long-term dividend for Ireland
    Injury-hampered Gareth Bale '50-50 to play against Ireland' in Dublin, says Giggs
    Wayne Barnes to referee Ireland's November clash with All Blacks
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'I think he has done it on purpose': Pogba slammed by Saha over Mourinho comments
    'I think he has done it on purpose': Pogba slammed by Saha over Mourinho comments
    Carrick: I fell into two-year depression after the 2009 Champions League final
    Pogba and Mourinho feud has been exaggerated, says France manager Deschamps

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie