New era! Dean Smith and John Terry team up as Villa announce Bruce's replacement

ASTON VILLA HAVE announced Dean Smith as their new manager, with John Terry taking the role of assistant coach.

The club announced the news of sacked Steve Bruce’s successor tonight and added that Jesus Garcia Pitarch is their new sporting director.

Smith, a lifelong Villa fan, switches from the same position at Brentford and he has previously been in charge at Walsall.

Chelsea legend Terry meanwhile, spent the last year of his glittering career captaining Villa and just three days after announcing his retirement, steps into the assistant coach job.

And Pitarch has plenty of experience as director of football in his native Spain, occupying the position at both Valencia and Atletico Madrid while overseeing success aplenty at both.

We are delighted to announce the appointments of Dean Smith as our new Head Coach, John Terry as Assistant Coach and Jesus Garcia Pitarch as Sporting Director ✍️



Full story 👉 https://t.co/gNj5QrSa7c#OneOfOurOwn #AVFC pic.twitter.com/HUPSQ8BiDz — Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) October 10, 2018

These three appointments represent the start of a new era and direction at Aston Villa and we are delighted to secure their services after an extensive search,” CEO Christian Purslow said.

“Dean has a clear and successful coaching philosophy as well as a real understanding of Aston Villa Football Club. He is also knowledgeable about the Championship.

“The board welcomes him to the club and is looking forward to working with him and his staff.

“John is one of the most decorated players in English football, has an affinity with the club and is ready to make the next step in his career working alongside Dean.

“And Jesus also brings a huge amount of experience in his particular role having worked with some of the biggest clubs in Europe. He will ensure the club has an integrated approach running from the academy through the U23s and into the first-team.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: