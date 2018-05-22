This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Declan Kidney appointed London Irish director of rugby

The former Ireland head coach has made a big impact since arriving at the club in March.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 22 May 2018, 1:57 PM
11 minutes ago
Kidney signed a three-year deal with Irish back in March.
Image: Ben Hoskins
Image: Ben Hoskins

DECLAN KIDNEY’S TITLE at relegated London Irish has changed ahead of next season with the Cork native becoming the club’s new director of rugby.

Kidney, who guided Ireland to a Grand Slam title in 2009, returned to professional rugby in March when he signed a three-year deal to become a technical consultant at London Irish.

The 58-year-old arrived Madejski Stadium as the club stared relegation from the Aviva Premiership in the face, and although he was unable to save them from the drop, Kidney made a considerable impression in his first few months.

With Les Kiss installed as head coach, Kidney’s role has now been upgraded to the director of rugby remit with Irish looking to bounce back from the Championship at the first time of asking.

The former Ireland and Munster head coach replaces Nick Kennedy, who left the position in March.

“Declan has been brilliant since arriving as technical consultant,” said London Irish chief executive Brian Facer.

“We’ve seen players and staff alike bring a positive approach to their work both on and off the pitch, and this was reflected in the improved performances we saw towards the end of the Aviva Premiership campaign.

“We’re delighted that Declan has agreed to take up his post as director of rugby and are looking forward to seeing him put the building blocks in place for sustainable success in the future.”

Kidney added: “We are excited about the future.

“A number of players have moved on for one reason or another, but we are very enthusiastic about the commitment that has been shown by a talented young breed of players to London Irish.

“We have an academy with a proven track record of bringing through talented young individuals, some good new signings, and senior players who have shown the willingness to help us develop a sustainable squad. If we all work hard the future can be bright for us and we can achieve all our goals.

“We are building a squad that is not just good enough to gain promotion from an extremely challenging and competitive Championship, but who can then use the lessons from this season should we get back to the Premiership in 2019.”

5 things you didn't know about Kim Jong Il
Changing of the guard makes Champions Cup a vital pillar for Ulster's rebuild
'If you Google 'European nights', the answer must be 'Anfield'' - Klopp
'We want him to stay' - Leinster still hoping Carbery remains amidst Munster interest
Torres looks for his only way out
Cork forward Robbie O'Flynn to make full recovery following suspected concussion
