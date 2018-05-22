This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
South African Stuart Berry to referee Leinster-Scarlets Pro14 final

The official will take charge of Saturday’s decider at the Aviva Stadium.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 22 May 2018, 9:11 AM
25 minutes ago 435 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4027128
Berry was the man in the middle for Saturday's inter-pro between Leinster and Munster.
Image: Getty Images
Berry was the man in the middle for Saturday's inter-pro between Leinster and Munster.
Berry was the man in the middle for Saturday's inter-pro between Leinster and Munster.
Image: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICAN REFEREE Stuart Berry has been appointed to take charge of Saturday’s Pro14 final between Leinster and Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium [KO 6pm], it has been announced.

The 35-year-old, who became the first SARU referee to officiate a Pro14 knockout fixture for last weekend’s semi-final between Leinster and Munster, will lead a team of neutral officials for the 2018 decider.

Berry, who has been the man in the middle for 11 international Tests, will be assisted by Marius Mitrea of Italy and Scotland’s Mike Adamson, while Neil Paterson will serve as the Television Match Official.

“These appointments are a significant step for the Guinness Pro14 in that we can balance the need for neutral officials with capability for our showpiece game,” Greg Garner, the Pro14′s elite referee manager, said.

Berry has refereed 13 games in the Pro14 this season and as well as bringing international experience to the league, he has also officiated in Super Rugby.

Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby, added: “We are immensely proud of Stuart and we know he will represent South Africa with aplomb in Dublin on Saturday. His appointment to the final of the Pro14 is well-deserved and we believe it underlines the fact that our entry into this exciting competition in the northern hemisphere had been a great success.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘I didn’t expect it to be so quick and so blunt’: Zebo on being cut adrift by Schmidt

‘I’m coming back a better player’: Doris relishing return to big stage after long lay-off

