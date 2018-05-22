South African Stuart Berry to referee Leinster-Scarlets Pro14 final

Berry was the man in the middle for Saturday's inter-pro between Leinster and Munster.

SOUTH AFRICAN REFEREE Stuart Berry has been appointed to take charge of Saturday’s Pro14 final between Leinster and Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium [KO 6pm], it has been announced.

The 35-year-old, who became the first SARU referee to officiate a Pro14 knockout fixture for last weekend’s semi-final between Leinster and Munster, will lead a team of neutral officials for the 2018 decider.

Berry, who has been the man in the middle for 11 international Tests, will be assisted by Marius Mitrea of Italy and Scotland’s Mike Adamson, while Neil Paterson will serve as the Television Match Official.

“These appointments are a significant step for the Guinness Pro14 in that we can balance the need for neutral officials with capability for our showpiece game,” Greg Garner, the Pro14′s elite referee manager, said.

Berry has refereed 13 games in the Pro14 this season and as well as bringing international experience to the league, he has also officiated in Super Rugby.

Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby, added: “We are immensely proud of Stuart and we know he will represent South Africa with aplomb in Dublin on Saturday. His appointment to the final of the Pro14 is well-deserved and we believe it underlines the fact that our entry into this exciting competition in the northern hemisphere had been a great success.”

