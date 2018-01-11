  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Thursday 11 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

PSG and Real interest in Dele Alli, Man United target Belgian midfielder and all today's transfer gossip

Plus, West Ham remain interested in Ireland international Harry Arter.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 11 Jan 2018, 5:27 PM
3 hours ago 6,801 Views 15 Comments
http://the42.ie/3792795

HERE ARE THE good, the bad, and the unlikely football moves being talked about today…

Swansea City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Liberty Stadium Tottenham's Dele Alli. Source: Nigel French

Tottenham are hoping to persuade Dele Alli to stay at the club by doubling his salary amid interest from Real Madrid and PSG.

Man United are considering offloading Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Borussia Dortmund, with Inter also believed to be still interested in signing the attacking midfielder.

Spain: Utrecht v Anderlecht - Friendly match Anderlecht's Leander Dendoncker. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

In other Red Devils-related news, United are hoping to buy £27 million-rated Leander Dendoncker from Anderlecht.

Liverpool want RB Leipzig’s Naby Keita to join in January rather than the summer, as has had been originally agreed.

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - Old Trafford Bournemouth's Harry Arter. Source: Martin Rickett

Bournemouth want West Ham to pay £15 million for Ireland international Harry Arter.

Arsenal are demanding as much as £30 million for Theo Walcott, with Everton and Southampton both believed to be interested in the player.

Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Sky Bet Championship - Carrow Road Norwich's Alex Pritchard. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

Huddersfield are hoping to sign £14 million-rated ex-Tottenham player Alex Pritchard from Norwich.

Liverpool are interested in signing Real Madrid youngster Dani Ceballos.

Retro deal of the day: Chris Armstrong – Crystal Palace to Tottenham

Soccer - FA Carling Premiership - Tottenham Hotspur v Derby County Tottenham's Chris Armstrong. Source: EMPICS Sport

Armstrong joined Spurs for a then-club record fee of £4.5 million in 1995, having impressed at Crystal Palace.

The striker had a solid if unspectacular scoring ratio at Tottenham, with 48 goals in 141 appearances.

He then had a short, unsuccessful stint at Bolton, before playing out the final two years of his career at Wrexham, announcing his retirement in 2005.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

‘With the players he’d be playing with at Man United… he’s unbelievable’>

The son of a Dutch footballing legend is aiming to follow in his father’s footsteps>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Maguire rumours welcomed by Puel as Man City links continue
Maguire rumours welcomed by Puel as Man City links continue
Evans not world class but the right addition for Arsenal - Keown
PSG and Real interest in Dele Alli, Man United target Belgian midfielder and all today's transfer gossip
FOOTBALL
'With the players he'd be playing with at Man United... he's unbelievable'
'With the players he'd be playing with at Man United... he's unbelievable'
Former Chelsea boss Villas-Boas withdraws from Dakar Rally after crash
Voodoo to blame for Lukaku leaving Everton, claims club's majority shareholder
LIVERPOOL
The Corkman whose Liverpool lyrics have gone viral: 'The reaction has been crazy'
The Corkman whose Liverpool lyrics have gone viral: 'The reaction has been crazy'
League and FA Cup-winning Liverpool goalkeeper dies
'For sure he was our target' - Conte admits Chelsea wanted Van Dijk
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Tireless Van der Flier not resting on his laurels as he works to become the complete seven
Tireless Van der Flier not resting on his laurels as he works to become the complete seven
'He's the kind of guy you want in your team on big occasions'
'I’ve been stuck with this stigma of concussion and it's frustrating because it's not true'
LEINSTER
RDS seating issue rectified ahead of Leinster's Champions Cup game this weekend
RDS seating issue rectified ahead of Leinster's Champions Cup game this weekend
Leinster facing big selection calls despite the loss of Ringrose and O'Brien for Glasgow
Ringrose a doubt for Ireland's Six Nations campaign after undergoing ankle surgery

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie