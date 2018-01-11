PSG and Real interest in Dele Alli, Man United target Belgian midfielder and all today's transfer gossip

HERE ARE THE good, the bad, and the unlikely football moves being talked about today…

Tottenham's Dele Alli. Source: Nigel French

Tottenham are hoping to persuade Dele Alli to stay at the club by doubling his salary amid interest from Real Madrid and PSG.

Man United are considering offloading Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Borussia Dortmund, with Inter also believed to be still interested in signing the attacking midfielder.

Anderlecht's Leander Dendoncker. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

In other Red Devils-related news, United are hoping to buy £27 million-rated Leander Dendoncker from Anderlecht.

Liverpool want RB Leipzig’s Naby Keita to join in January rather than the summer, as has had been originally agreed.

Bournemouth's Harry Arter. Source: Martin Rickett

Bournemouth want West Ham to pay £15 million for Ireland international Harry Arter.

Arsenal are demanding as much as £30 million for Theo Walcott, with Everton and Southampton both believed to be interested in the player.

Norwich's Alex Pritchard. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

Huddersfield are hoping to sign £14 million-rated ex-Tottenham player Alex Pritchard from Norwich.

Liverpool are interested in signing Real Madrid youngster Dani Ceballos.

Retro deal of the day: Chris Armstrong – Crystal Palace to Tottenham

Tottenham's Chris Armstrong. Source: EMPICS Sport

Armstrong joined Spurs for a then-club record fee of £4.5 million in 1995, having impressed at Crystal Palace.

The striker had a solid if unspectacular scoring ratio at Tottenham, with 48 goals in 141 appearances.

He then had a short, unsuccessful stint at Bolton, before playing out the final two years of his career at Wrexham, announcing his retirement in 2005.

