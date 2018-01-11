  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'With the players he'd be playing with at Man United... he's unbelievable'

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright believes Mesut Ozil would thrive with a move to Manchester United.

By The42 Team Thursday 11 Jan 2018, 8:19 AM
FORMER ARSENAL STRIKER Ian Wright believes soon-to-be free agent Mesut Ozil would perform better at Premier League rivals Manchester United as doubts remain over his future in London.

Ozil is out of contract at the end of the season, and the Germany international playmaker is no closer to signing a new deal, tipped to follow Alexis Sanchez out of the Emirates Stadium amid reported interest from Jose Mourinho’s side.

The 29-year-old worked with Mourinho during the pair’s time together at Real Madrid and Wright conceded Ozil would flourish in Manchester.

“I think he’s that type of player who will drag a team by its bootlaces through a game, but if your team is playing well, he’s going to sprinkle stardust all over the place,” Wright told Sky Sports when asked if he thought Ozil would perform better at United.

“With the players he’d be playing with at Man United as well, he’s unbelievable. He is just awesome, and with the right team, and the right movement in front of him, he is easily one of the best I’ve seen. He’s amazing.

“Is this difficult to say? Yeah. And we can’t keep arguably two of the best players, arguably in the history of the club, ability-wise. It’s sad times.”

Ozil, who missed last night goalless draw against Chelsea in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, has scored four goals and tallied five assists in the Premier League this season.

Since arriving from Madrid in 2013, Ozil has netted 27 goals and recorded 47 assists in 134 league appearances.

Arsenal will return to the pitch on Sunday to take on Bournemouth in the Premier League.

