'I'm in a really good place' – Chris Hughton opens up on prostate cancer diagnosis

FORMER REPUBLIC OF IRELAND defender and assistant manager Chris Hughton says he is ‘in a really good place’ after being diagnosed with prostate cancer last year.

The former Premier League manager underwent surgery last May.

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Hughton told the Daily Mail: “I had very good advice and all the treatment options were given to me, and I decided to have my prostate removed. The recovery has gone really well.

“I’m one year post-operation and I feel good. It’s all gone very well. I’ve got a lot of energy.

“Keeping active and busy is part of how I am anyway, but it’s also about rehabilitation and keeping your mind active as well.

“I’m very comfortable with my prognosis and my post-operation feelings. I’m in a really good place.”