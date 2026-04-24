Liam Scales signs new long-term deal with Celtic

LIAM SCALES HAS signed a new contract with Celtic which will run until the end of the 2029/30 season, at which point the club will have the option to extend it by a further year.

The Republic of Ireland centre-back joined Celtic from Shamrock Rovers in 2021 having previously represented UCD at first-team level for four years.

Wicklow native Scales, 27, is fast approaching 150 appearances for Celtic and has become a regular in Ireland’s defence, earning 14 caps since his senior debut against Greece in October 2023.

Advertisement

“I’m delighted to commit for another few years here,” Scales said of his new Celtic deal. “It’s an amazing club and I’ve grown to love it. I feel a real part of it now.

“I know there’s still room to improve as a centre-half — I think you might peak a little bit later than other positions. I’m hoping that these next four years, five years, are my best.

“I feel like I’ve got the game experience now. I’ve played nearly 150 games for the club. I’ve played, obviously, for Ireland a few times now. It’s all coming together nicely and I just want to really continue on the right trajectory over these next few years.

“I’m really happy playing football for this club. I love it here and I love my life here. It’s shaped me as a person and I’m grateful for that.”

Celtic manager Martin O’Neill added: “I’m delighted for him and I’m delighted for the club because I think Scales has been outstanding. Since I’ve been here, he’s been absolutely terrific. Really terrific.

“We are a better team when he’s in. I like him a lot and I think he’s been a major player for us.”