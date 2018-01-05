  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Friday 5 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Pure speculation' - Brighton manager Hughton denies bid for Celtic's Dembele

‘There hasn’t been any communication between the two clubs. Hence he is a name, along with lots of other names.’

By The42 Team Friday 5 Jan 2018, 2:20 PM
4 hours ago 2,416 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/3783153
Moussa Dembele (file pic).
Moussa Dembele (file pic).
Moussa Dembele (file pic).

CHRIS HUGHTON HAS ‘categorically’ rejected speculation Celtic striker Moussa Dembele is set to join Brighton and Hove Albion for £18 million.

Reports over the festive period indicated the 21-year-old was close to joining Brighton, with Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers accepting he could not guarantee the striker’s future.

Dembele scored 17 Scottish Premiership goals last season to build a reputation as one of the hottest young strikers in Europe, with Real Madrid and Chelsea listed among his potential suitors.

But Dembele has been less prolific in a campaign disrupted by a hamstring injury, scoring only four times in the league in 2017-18, although Celtic are still on track to collect another title.

Brighton sit 12th in their first Premier League season but have struggled for goals, with their haul of 17 league strikes only bettering the bottom two sides, West Brom and Swansea City.

But Hughton, speaking ahead of Monday’s FA Cup tie with rivals Crystal Palace, brought an end to rumours Dembele would be presented as a solution to Brighton’s problems in front of goal.

“There’s been huge speculation, certainly on this particular one,” Hughton told reporters regarding Dembele.

“There were certainly some quotes going back a little while ago about figures and about some communication between the two clubs.

“Categorically, there hasn’t been any communication between the two clubs. Hence he is a name, along with lots of other names.

“[The Dembele reports are] pure speculation. If I look at players that we might have an interest in then there would be numerous names and of course this is one name that’s consistently been linked, but there could be numerous other names.”

Hughton also dismissed claims Brighton could sell centre-back Lewis Dunk, who has been tipped for an England call-up after impressing in the Premier League this season, with pundit Garth Crooks having suggested Liverpool should pay £45m for the defender to partner Virgil van Dijk.

“That would be a huge surprise to me,” Hughton added. “Lewis has been magnificent for us in my period of time here. He’s improved each season as a player.

“We have an owner and a chairman who has resisted any temptation for him to not be here in this period of time. I fully expect him to be a Brighton player come the end of January.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Man City captain Vincent Kompany calls for lower Premier League ticket prices

A year on from being made the world’s best-paid player, Tevez poised to end miserable China spell

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Wenger hit with three-game ban and Â£40k fine after confronting officials
Wenger hit with three-game ban and £40k fine after confronting officials
Conte takes aim at 'senile' Mourinho over touchline 'clown' remark
'Pure speculation' - Brighton manager Hughton denies bid for Celtic's Dembele
ARSENAL
Wenger fumes after Arsenal hit by fresh penalty pain
Wenger fumes after Arsenal hit by fresh penalty pain
Is Jack Wilshere back and more Arsenal-Chelsea talking points
Late drama sees Arsenal claim point against Chelsea in Premier League thriller
FOOTBALL
Man City 'would need 32 players' for a quadruple bid - Pep Guardiola
Man City 'would need 32 players' for a quadruple bid - Pep Guardiola
Mohamed Salah wins African Footballer of the Year
Bale scores in first start since September as Madrid kick off 2018 with a win
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool send Ireland U21 defender on loan for the rest of the season
Liverpool send Ireland U21 defender on loan for the rest of the season
Juve reach agreement for Liverpool midfielder and all today's transfer gossip
'All the things I could say now will only create stories'
CHELSEA
'I'm really excited': Ross Barkley completes Â£15 million switch to Chelsea
'I'm really excited': Ross Barkley completes £15 million switch to Chelsea
Chelsea set to beat Spurs and sign Everton midfielder Barkley for £15m
As it happened: Arsenal v Chelsea, Premier League

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie