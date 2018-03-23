  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Munster look to the NFL for their new performance coach

Denis Logan comes over from the Cleveland Browns.

By Steve O'Rourke Friday 23 Mar 2018, 10:02 AM
The ball is the correct shape at least.
Image: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
Image: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

MUNSTER AND THE IRFU have confirmed the appointment of Denis Logan as the new head of athletic performance, starting in May.

Logan is currently an assistant strength and conditioning coach with the Cleveland Browns in the NFL where he has worked alongside the likes of Joe Thomas and Myles Garrett.

Prior to that, Logan worked with Nick Winkelman — the IRFU’s head of athletic performance and science — at US-based company EXOS.

EXOS prepares hundreds of college athletes every year for their transition to the NFL.

While at EXOS, Logan was the lead strength coach for the NFL combine and the NFL off-season development program.

Speaking about the appointment to the Munster website this morning, head coach Johann van Graan said:

“After an extensive search and interview process we are delighted to welcome Denis to the province. In continuing to secure the best talent across our backroom team, Denis will add further value with his wealth of knowledge and expertise.”

Leinster’s injured trio could return for Champions Cup showdown with Saracens

Steve O'Rourke
@steveohrourke
steve@the42.ie

