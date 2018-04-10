  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sale show support for England winger after four-week ban for homophobic slur

Denny Solomona was handed a suspension for the incident during his side’s win over Worcester last month.

By The42 Team Tuesday 10 Apr 2018, 3:56 PM
1 hour ago 1,761 Views No Comments
Image: Getty Images

SALE SHARKS WILL not appeal against the four-week ban handed to Denny Solomona for making a homophobic slur, despite being “very disappointed” with the decision.

Winger Solomona was charged after an incident during his side’s 58-25 Aviva Premiership victory over Worcester Warriors at the AJ Bell Stadium on 24 March.

The RFU disciplinary panel found the England international — who disputed the charge — guilty at a hearing and handed him a six-week suspension, though it was reduced to four due to the player’s recent record and conduct at the hearing.

In a statement on the club’s website, Sale reiterated their support for Solomona but have decided against appealing due to the “significant risks” involved in the process.

“Sale Sharks are very disappointed following yesterday’s full release of the RFU disciplinary judgement regarding Denny Solomona’s four-week ban for conduct prejudicial to the interests of the union or the game,” the statement read.

“The club believes Denny, he is a decent and honest person and maintains that no homophobic words were exchanged during the Aviva Premiership match against Worcester Warriors on 24 March.

“The RFU disciplinary panel decided, on the balance of probability but with absolutely no other evidence, that Denny had said those words based on Jamie Shillcock’s reaction only. They also did not believe that Mr Shillcock had sought out Denny after the game and apologised to him.

“After serious consideration, Sale Sharks have come to the conclusion that there are significant risks as well as legal and financial hurdles in pursuing an appeal.

“As a consequence, Sale Sharks do not believe that it is in the interests of either Denny, the club or the game of rugby union to prolong this sad affair.”

Solomona — who was not involved in Sale’s 28-27 win over Wasps on Friday — will now miss his team’s final three league fixtures, meaning he will not play again this season unless Sale, who currently sit sixth in the table, reach the play-offs.

Scottish out-half Weir to leave Pro14 for English side Worcester

Former Leinster out-half McKinley earns contract extension with Benetton

