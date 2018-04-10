  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 10 April, 2018
Scottish out-half Weir to leave Pro14 for English side Worcester

He departs Edinburgh after two seasons at Murrayfield.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 10 Apr 2018, 3:44 PM
1 hour ago 1,347 Views 2 Comments
Weir is heading for the Aviva Premiership.
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO

AFTER BEING DEEMED surplus to requirements at Edinburgh, out-half Duncan Weir has signed a one-year deal with Worcester Warriors ahead of the 2018/19 season.

With Richard Cockerill deciding to ‘remodel the playing roster’ at Murrayfield, Weir was among a number of players told they could leave the club, with the 27-time capped Scottish international now heading to the Aviva Premiership.

He becomes Worcester’s 10th signing for next season and joins Scottish scrum-half Sam Hidalgo-Clyne in heading for the exit door at Edinburgh, while fellow international Cornell du Preez is also leaving for Sixways.

After starting his career with Glasgow Warriors, Weir moved to Edinburgh in 2016 and has played 30 times for the Pro14 side over the last two seasons.

“I am extremely excited to be moving to Sixways this summer to be part of a very talented squad,” he said.

“Warriors have shown this season that they can beat any team on their day and I am looking forward to working hard to help the club have a successful 2018/19 campaign.”

Weir had been expected to complete a loan move to Worcester earlier this season but was then required by Edinburgh as cover during the Six Nations period.

Warriors director of rugby, Alan Solomons, added: “We are delighted that Duncan has signed for the club as he is a top-class player who possesses experience at the highest level in the game.

“He will provide us with another outstanding option at fly-half as we continue to build an exciting squad ahead of the 2018/19 season and we look forward to welcoming him to the club.”

Worcester, who are 11th in the Premiership having won six of their 19 games, have appointed Rory Duncan as their new coach for next year, while former Ulster head coach Neil Doak will join his backroom staff as attacks and backs coach.

