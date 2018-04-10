Scrum-half Cronin's AIL form rewarded with Munster contract

MUNSTER HAVE BOLSTERED their scrum-half resources ahead of next season with the signing of Garryowen captain Neil Cronin on a one-year deal.

The southern province have also today announced contract extensions for Mike Sherry and prop Jeremy Loughman.

Cronin has been one of the standout performers in the Ulster Bank League. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Cronin has been rewarded for his consistently excellent form in the Ulster Bank League over the last couple of seasons and rejoins Munster after making four senior appearances for the club during the 2014/15 season.

The Limerick native, a goal-kicking nine, has been a prolific points scorer in domestic rugby, already amassing 160 in Division 1A this term, and recently captained the Ireland Club international side.

Cronin, the younger brother of Ireland international Sean, will add competition in the scrum-half department with James Hart and Duncan Williams currently on the books as back-up to Conor Murray.

Sherry, meanwhile, has agreed new terms with the province which will see him remain under contract at ThomondÂ Park until at least June 2019.

A product of the academy, Sherry has made 99 appearances for Munster after making his debut in 2009, with the hooker returning to action this season after a succession of serious injuries.

Sherry is one appearance short of reaching 100 for Munster. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Loughman has had his initial three-month development contract extended until the end of this season after moving south from Leinster in December.

The 22-year-old UCD prop, who can play both tighthead and loosehead, has made two Pro14 appearances during his time with Munster as well as helping Peter Maloneâ€™s â€˜Aâ€™ team to the semi-finals of the B&I Cup, where they were beaten by Leinster.

Elsewhere, Munster say James Cronin sustained a stinger/shoulder injury during the Pro14 win over Southern Kings last week and will be monitored by the medical team ahead of Fridayâ€™s clash with the Cheetahs [KO 6.30pm, Sky Sports].

