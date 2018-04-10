Bulls centre Swanepoel links up with Munster ahead of short-term loan deal

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan has invited Dries Swanepoel to train with the province in Cape Town this week ahead of a proposed short-term loan deal.

The Bulls centre linked up with Munster ahead of their Pro14 clash with the Cheetahs on Friday night and it is envisaged Swanepoel will be added to Van Graanâ€™s squad as injury cover for the remainder of the season, subject to being granted a work permit.

Swanepoel, a former Junior Springbok who primarily plays at inside centre, would bolster Munsterâ€™s midfield resources ahead of their Champions Cup semi-final with Racing 92 and Pro14 run-in after a series of backline injuries.

Jaco Taute and Chris Farrell are both long-term absentees while out-half Tyler Bleyendaal and Ireland winger Keith Earls are also sidelined through injury, with the latter facing a race against time to be back before the end of the campaign.

Swanepoel would need to be added to Munsterâ€™s Champions Cup squad for their last four showdown with Racing on 22 April, but his arrival would be a major fillip for the province as they fight on two fronts.

Last weekendâ€™s bonus-point win over the Southern Kings in George consolidated Munsterâ€™s second-place position in Conference A, with Van Graanâ€™s side currently six points ahead of Fridayâ€™s opponents with two regular season fixtures remaining.

Swanepoel was educated at the renowned Grey College in Bloemfontein before going onto represent the Blue Bulls at U21 and then South Africa at the 2013 Junior World Championship.

The 25-year-old made his senior debut in 2013 and while he was a regular for the Bulls during last yearâ€™s Currie Cup campaign, made just two Super Rugby appearances and was omitted from John Mitchellâ€™s panel for the 2018 season.

After Fridayâ€™s round 20 clash at theÂ Toyota Stadium [KO 6.35pm, Sky Sports], Munster face Racing in Bordeaux and then host Ulster at Thomond Park in the final Pro14 league fixture.

