Sunday 22 April, 2018
Departing Arsene Wenger hints at end-of-season reveal amid reports of sacking

Reports have suggested the Frenchman is being forced out.

By The42 Team Sunday 22 Apr 2018, 4:26 PM
1 hour ago 7,291 Views 9 Comments
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.
ARSENE WENGER HAS hinted he will reveal extra details of the circumstances surrounding his imminent Arsenal departure at the end of the season amid suggestions he is being forced out.

Wenger stunned the Premier League on Friday when he and Arsenal released a joint statement confirming his 22-year association with the club will end when the season concludes.

The Frenchman has overseen one of the club’s most successful periods, having won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups, but the Gunners have not won the top-flight since doing so with ‘the Invincibles’ in 2003-04.

Such a drought ultimately led to frustration among Arsenal fans, from whom Wenger has long been under pressure.

Some expected him to leave at the end of last season before signing a new two-year deal, and the fact he is deciding to step down despite having another 12 months on his contract has fuelled speculation that Arsenal have not given him much of a choice in the matter.

When asked by Sky Sports about the circumstances around his departure, Wenger said: “I will come out on that a bit later, but I think at the moment it’s important to focus on what matters to people who love Arsenal, and that means the results of the next games.

“[Reveal more] after the game? No. I think after this game we have another game. At the end of the season, maybe [I reveal more].

I believe what is interesting for people is to know who is in charge of the team and the future of the club.

“I feel I have dedicated my whole life to making this club a solid club with a strong foundation and in a healthy situation.

I always said I wanted to leave the club with an opportunity for the guy who comes in to find a solid and ambitious club, and that’s what I will do until the last day of my career here.”

He added: “First of all, I’m focused on the game because at the end of the day my job is to win the next game and we have to make separation between feelings and the emotions that can come with such a decision. What’s important is the job and I want to do well until the end.”

The42 Team
