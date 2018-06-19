This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 19 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'More than a manager' - Tributes pour in for departing Déise boss Derek McGrath

Gach Rud. Gach Lá.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 19 Jun 2018, 9:57 AM
1 hour ago 3,402 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4078367
'He will be sorely missed.'
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
'He will be sorely missed.'
'He will be sorely missed.'
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

SINCE THE NEWS broke last night that Derek McGrath had stepped down after five years as Waterford hurling manager, tributes have been flowing.

McGrath, who steered the Déise to the All-Ireland SHC final last year but saw them suffer an early championship exit this time around, put pen to paper with an eloquent, and touching, parting statement released last night.

He thanked his family and friends, his selectors, the county board and Club Déise, fans and his school before beautifully honouring his players.

“The joy, the tears, the sense of camaraderie and the memories shared will stay with me forever,” he noted.

“Embarking on this journey with a group of young players we aimed to cultivate a culture of honesty, integrity and pride everytime we represented our beloved county.

“Witnessing your growth and watching you represent Waterford on and off the field with the unity of a tight-knit family filled us all with immense pride. Whilst we committed ourselves to be the best we could be as a management, we also challenged you to be the most diligent team ever to represent Waterford and you responded by giving everything you had every day, which became our team motto – GACH RUD. GACH LÁ.

Source: CLG Port Lairge - Waterford GAA/Facebook

“You have been a credit to yourselves and I thank your families and partners for inculcating in you a sense of decency, a humility and a work ethic that will stand the test of time. The greatest compliment I can pay both players and their families is the hope that I can continue to rear my own family with the underlying traits that are inherent in you all.

“This team will be forever ingrained in my heart.”

And it’s fair to say that those feelings and that respect is mutual, with players speaking ever so highly of the De La Salle club man.

“Initial thoughts are disappointment,” Pauric Mahony said of the 2015 Division 1 NHL title-winning manager’s departure on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland earlier.

“Emotions have been fairly high over the last few days. We made memories with Derek that we’ll carry with us for the rest of our lives

“The professionalism, everything he brings to the set-up is 100%. He put his own life on hold for the last five years, you can’t expect him to go for another year.

Derek McGrath celebrates with Philip Mahony McGrath with Phillip Mahony last August. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“People have said it before, and on social media the last few days, that he was more than a manager. It may be a bit corny or cringey, but he was that. He goes that extra mile for the players.”

Mahony explained how McGrath would help players find jobs and sort them out off the field, where possible, before adding:

“I’d like to think that maybe in some ways we went out on a high for him on Sunday with our performance. We were playing for Derek. He’s just done so much for us and we’ll never be able to thank him enough for what he’s given the players.”

2016 Hurler of the year and Young Hurler of the Year Austin Gleeson has been one of the many Waterford players — among others — to share their thoughts on social media.

“I’m absolutely gutted that Derek McGrath who has done so much for this county, myself on a personal level and anyone who has dealt with him is stepping away,” he wrote.

“The amount of work he has put in that nobody realises is incredible! He will sorely missed by this whole team!! #GachLá.”

Austin Gleeson 

Brian O’Halloran

Noel Connors

Tomás Ryan Ó Cadhla

Henry Shefflin

Jackie Tyrrell

Brian Hogan

Liam Sheedy

Eoin Larkin

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘This team will be forever ingrained in my heart’: Derek McGrath steps down as Déise hurling boss

2015 All-star Callanan Galway’s main worry as Joe Canning passed fit to face Cats

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'Football doesn't give room for any of this' - Babayaro hits out at 'fashionista' Eagles at World Cup
'Football doesn't give room for any of this' - Babayaro hits out at 'fashionista' Eagles at World Cup
'There’s a decent chance that he'll stay' - IRFU hope Schmidt will re-sign
Tunisia draw level against England after Kyle Walker concedes penalty for stray elbow
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
The only thing Kane hasn't done is score in August - Southgate
The only thing Kane hasn't done is score in August - Southgate
Kane: England players had flies in our mouths
Fifa opens disciplinary proceedings against Mexico over alleged homophobic chants by fans
IRELAND
Ireland defend themselves after Wallabies question 'blocking' tactics
Ireland defend themselves after Wallabies question 'blocking' tactics
Beirne beams with pride after Ireland debut in front of family in Melbourne
Kilcoyne links up with Ireland in Sydney after Addison joined camp last week
HURLING
2015 All-star Callanan Galway's main worry as Joe Canning passed fit to face Cats
2015 All-star Callanan Galway's main worry as Joe Canning passed fit to face Cats
'This team will be forever ingrained in my heart': Derek McGrath steps down as Déise hurling boss
Six senior Rebels in Cork U21 hurling side to face Waterford in Munster semi-final
ENGLAND
Unconvincing England have work to do
Unconvincing England have work to do
Late Kane goal sees England scrape past Tunisia in World Cup opener
As it happened: England v Tunisia, World Cup

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie