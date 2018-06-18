This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 18 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'This team will be forever ingrained in my heart': Derek McGrath steps down as Déise hurling boss

‘After five thoroughly enjoyable years working with the most committed, dedicated, honest and genuine players to represent our county’.

By Sean Farrell Monday 18 Jun 2018, 9:17 PM
43 minutes ago 6,007 Views 16 Comments
http://the42.ie/4078092
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

DEREK MCGRATH HAS submitted his resignation to Waterford county board after five years as the county’s hurling boss.

An injury-plagued Waterford side suffered an early Championship exit after defeat to Cork in Thurles yesterday, but McGrath departs with enormous goodwill after the Déise reached the All-Ireland SHC final under his stewardship last year.

“The relinquishing of my position comes after five thoroughly enjoyable years working with the most committed, dedicated, honest and genuine players to represent our county,” McGrath said in an eloquent parting statement released this evening.

“I thank them from the bottom of my heart for sharing the experiences, for the encouragement they gave and the steadfast belief they had in me. No greater love could be shown.”

McGrath, who won a Division 1 league title in 2015, had special words of thanks for his family and backroom team, the county board and inparticular the supporters and players.

Waterford is a special county with special people. People defined by their resilience, their authenticity and their creativity. I thank the Waterford people for recognising these traits within this team and uniting behind them over the last five years.

To the players, McGrath signed off with the mantra which took hold under this watch after hailing their diligence and commitment to the county’s cause.

“Witnessing your growth and watching you represent Waterford on and off the field with the unity of a tight-knit family filled us all with immense pride.

Derek McGrath and Dan Shanahan dejected after the game Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“Whilst we committed ourselves to be the best we could be as a management, we also challenged you to be the most diligent team ever to represent Waterford and you responded by giving everything you had every day, which became our team motto – GACH RUD. GACH LÁ.

“This team will be forever ingrained in my heart. Returning to family and school life, I hope to learn from the values and principles that you stand for. I look forward to applying these learnings into the future in differing capacities.”

Thurles confirmed for Clare v Cork Munster hurling final

Six senior Rebels in Cork U21 hurling side to face Waterford in Munster semi-final

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Tunisia draw level against England after Kyle Walker concedes penalty for stray elbow
Tunisia draw level against England after Kyle Walker concedes penalty for stray elbow
As it happened: England v Tunisia, World Cup
Egypt say Mo Salah is fit (again) ahead of clash with World Cup hosts
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CORK
Thurles confirmed for Clare v Cork Munster hurling final
Thurles confirmed for Clare v Cork Munster hurling final
Six senior Rebels in Cork U21 hurling side to face Waterford in Munster semi-final
Late show as reigning champions Cork edge Waterford to book Munster final spot
FOOTBALL
Fifa opens disciplinary proceedings against Mexico over alleged homophobic chants by fans
Fifa opens disciplinary proceedings against Mexico over alleged homophobic chants by fans
Bullish Dele Alli believes England 'can go all the way'
'We now have to win both games and are under extreme pressure' — Thomas Muller
CLARE
Do you agree with The Sunday Game's man-of-the-match winners?
Do you agree with The Sunday Game's man-of-the-match winners?
Man killed and two injured after car hits bridge in Clare
O'Neill stars as Limerick produce late comeback to book Munster final spot
WORLD CUP 2018
Late Kane goal sees England scrape past Tunisia in World Cup opener
Late Kane goal sees England scrape past Tunisia in World Cup opener
Belgium lead Panama thanks to one of the goals of the tournament so far
VAR proves spot on for Swedes as they make strong start in Group F against South Korea

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie