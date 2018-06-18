Six senior Rebels in Cork U21 hurling side to face Waterford in Munster semi-final

CORK HAVE CALLED on six players who togged out in the Senior Hurling Championship win over Waterford yesterday for what they hope will be a repeat result in Wednesday’s Bord Gais Energy Munster U21 Championship semi-final.

Mark Coleman, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Jack O’Connor and U21 captain Shane Kingston all played a part in the 1-23 to 1-20 win over the Deise, while David Griffin and Tim O’Mahony were unused subs in Thurles.

Kingston will lead his side from wing forward in Pairc Ui Chaoimh this Wednesday (throw-in 19.30), with Coleman moving in to centre half back and vice captain Darragh Fitzgibbon starting in midfield for his county for the second time in four days.

Cork team (v Waterford, Munster U21 hurling Championship semi-final)

1. Ger Collins : Ballinhassig

2. David Lowney: Clonakilty

3. David Griffin: Carrigaline

4. Niall O’Leary: Castlelyons

5. Eoghan Murphy : Sarsfields

6. Mark Coleman: Blarney

7. Billy Hennessy: St Finbarr’s

8. Chris O Leary : Valley Rovers

9. Darragh Fitzgibbon Charleville

10. Robbie O’Flynn : Erins Own

11. Declan Dalton : Fr O’Neills

12. Shane Kingston : Douglas (capt).

13. Liam Healy : Sarsfields

14. Tim O’Mahony : Newtownshandrum

15. Jack O’Connor : Sarsfields

Subs

16. Shane Hurley : St Finbarr’s

17. Seadnaidh Smyth : Midleton

18. John Cashman : Blackrock

19. Eoin Roche : Bride Rovers

20. Daire Connery: Na Piarsaigh

21. Conor Cahalane : St Finbarr’s

22. Micheal O’Halloran : Blackrock

23. Aaron Myers : Sarsfields

24. Stephen Condon : Harbour Rovers