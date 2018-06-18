This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Six senior Rebels in Cork U21 hurling side to face Waterford in Munster semi-final

Three of the six started against the Deise yesterday and will represent their county again four days later.

By Sean Farrell Monday 18 Jun 2018, 8:10 PM
1 hour ago 5,062 Views 4 Comments
File photo: Shane Kingston
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CORK HAVE CALLED on six players who togged out in the Senior Hurling Championship win over Waterford yesterday for what they hope will be a repeat result in Wednesday’s Bord Gais Energy Munster U21 Championship semi-final.

Mark Coleman, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Jack O’Connor and U21 captain Shane Kingston all played a part in the 1-23 to 1-20 win over the Deise, while David Griffin and Tim O’Mahony were unused subs in Thurles.

Kingston will lead his side from wing forward in Pairc Ui Chaoimh this Wednesday (throw-in 19.30), with Coleman moving in to centre half back and vice captain Darragh Fitzgibbon starting in midfield for his county for the second time in four days.

Cork team (v Waterford, Munster U21 hurling Championship semi-final)

1. Ger Collins : Ballinhassig

2. David Lowney: Clonakilty
3. David Griffin: Carrigaline
4. Niall O’Leary: Castlelyons

5. Eoghan Murphy : Sarsfields
6. Mark Coleman: Blarney
7. Billy Hennessy: St Finbarr’s

8. Chris O Leary : Valley Rovers
9. Darragh Fitzgibbon Charleville

10. Robbie O’Flynn : Erins Own
11. Declan Dalton : Fr O’Neills
12. Shane Kingston : Douglas (capt).

13. Liam Healy : Sarsfields
14. Tim O’Mahony : Newtownshandrum
15. Jack O’Connor : Sarsfields

Subs

16. Shane Hurley : St Finbarr’s
17. Seadnaidh Smyth : Midleton
18. John Cashman : Blackrock
19. Eoin Roche : Bride Rovers
20. Daire Connery: Na Piarsaigh
21. Conor Cahalane : St Finbarr’s
22. Micheal O’Halloran : Blackrock
23. Aaron Myers : Sarsfields
24. Stephen Condon : Harbour Rovers

