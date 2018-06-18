This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
RTÉ 'disappointed' as viewers in Northern Ireland unable to view The Sunday Game

Sky viewers in Northern Ireland were unable to watch the highlights programme on Sunday night.

By Gavin Quinn Monday 18 Jun 2018, 3:31 PM
1 hour ago 3,818 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4077003
The weekly GAA show wasn't available on Sky for those in Northern Ireland.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

RTÉ HAVE BEEN left ‘disappointed’ after Sky viewers in Northern Ireland were unable to watch The Sunday Game on Sunday night and have maintained that their programming was made available across the whole island of Ireland.

Viewers were left bemused as they were blocked from the programming on the Sky platform and on the RTÉ Player yesterday evening; those using aerial signal are understood to have received the broadcast.

RTÉ have stressed that the show had been broadcast unblocked but now understand that Sky customers within Northern Ireland were unable to tune in. RTÉ have said they have contacted Sky about the problem.

“RTÉ broadcast The Sunday Game on RTÉ 2 last night and made it available to viewers on island of Ireland,” RTÉ said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

“It appears those on the Sky platform in Northern Ireland were unable to watch which is very disappointing. RTÉ has contacted Sky and asked them to investigate the issue.”

The42 has contacted Sky for a comment and they had not replied at the time of publishing.

