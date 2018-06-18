RTÉ 'disappointed' as viewers in Northern Ireland unable to view The Sunday Game

The weekly GAA show wasn't available on Sky for those in Northern Ireland.

RTÉ HAVE BEEN left ‘disappointed’ after Sky viewers in Northern Ireland were unable to watch The Sunday Game on Sunday night and have maintained that their programming was made available across the whole island of Ireland.

Viewers were left bemused as they were blocked from the programming on the Sky platform and on the RTÉ Player yesterday evening; those using aerial signal are understood to have received the broadcast.

RTÉ have stressed that the show had been broadcast unblocked but now understand that Sky customers within Northern Ireland were unable to tune in. RTÉ have said they have contacted Sky about the problem.

“RTÉ broadcast The Sunday Game on RTÉ 2 last night and made it available to viewers on island of Ireland,” RTÉ said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

“It appears those on the Sky platform in Northern Ireland were unable to watch which is very disappointing. RTÉ has contacted Sky and asked them to investigate the issue.”

What's the story with @TheSundayGame not being available through Sky — Paddy Bradley (@PaddyB14) June 17, 2018

We’ll sell the games to the world with Sky, they said. And now people who pay for Sky can’t even watch The Sunday Game in the north 🙈🙈🙈 can’t record it to watch it back, no access to it on the RTÉ player. Woeful #GAA — Cahair O'Kane (@CahairOKane1) June 17, 2018

The42 has contacted Sky for a comment and they had not replied at the time of publishing.

