'Deschamps is here until 2020': French football president rules out move for Zidane

FRENCH FOOTBALL FEDERATION president Noel Le Graet played down links with former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, insisting Didier Deschamps will remain in charge until at least 2020.

Zidane surprisingly resigned just days after guiding Spanish giants Madrid to their third successive Champions League crown in a 3-1 win over Liverpool.

The 45-year-old has been linked with the France post – occupied by former international team-mate Deschamps, who will lead Les Blues at the World Cup in Russia.

However, FFF chief Le Graet said that France’s 1998 World Cup hero will not coach the national side before 2020.

“Zidane can sign in Juventus tomorrow, I don’t know anything,” Le Graet said via RMC .

“You were surprised — me too — but don’t create a ‘Didier-Zizou’ debate. It’s not serious.

“We will start the World Cup with Didier. He signed a contract at least until 2020, fortunately. Imagine if I didn’t do that. It’s better to be totally secure. The problem is not there now.

“There will not be any talks with Zidane in the coming year. If I see him, we can talk of course, but Deschamps is here until 2020 or even beyond.”

France, who beat Italy 3-1 in an international friendly on Friday, will face Australia (16 June), Peru (21 June) and Denmark (26 June) in Group C at the World Cup.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!