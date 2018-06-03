This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 3 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

After 637 days of pain and heartache, Ireland's match-winner got his just rewards last night

Having contemplated quitting football not so long ago, Alan Judge enjoyed a moment to savour at the Aviva.

By Paul Fennessy Sunday 3 Jun 2018, 8:50 AM
50 minutes ago 2,409 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4050613
Ireland's Alan Judge celebrates scoring a late goal.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ireland's Alan Judge celebrates scoring a late goal.
Ireland's Alan Judge celebrates scoring a late goal.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

1. Alan Judge enjoys moment to savour after overcoming career-threatening injury

IN THE 2015-16 campaign, few Irish players if any were in better form for their clubs than Alan Judge.

Despite missing the end-of-season run-in, he finished joint-top of the Championship assists chart in addition to contributing 14 goals for Brentford.

He was one of three nominees for the Championship player of the season and looked to be in a decent position to make Ireland’s Euro 2016 squad.

Yet on 9 April that year, his world was turned upside down. A poor challenge from Ipswich’s Luke Hyam resulted in a broken leg. He would return to action 637 days later, on 6 January 2018, for an FA Cup tie against Notts County, coming off the bench for the final 20 minutes.

Since then, he has appeared 13 times for Brentford — all bar three of those games have been as a substitute and only one has seen him complete 90 minutes.

Therefore, it seems, his recovery remains a work in progress and next season will surely give a better idea as to how close he can come to rediscovering the form of old.

Last night, while not being definitive proof that the 29-year-old Dubliner is back to his best, at least bodes well for the future. Judge made an instant impact having been introduced as a substitute for the dying minutes, avoiding the wrath of an onrushing James McClean, who the former Blackburn player practically stole the ball off as he produced a clinical finish.

Martin O’Neill suggested last night that Judge was close to quitting football owing to his excruciating leg break, and the player himself has expressed similar sentiments in the past.

In December 2016, as Judge was in the process of his recovery, he told The42: “You’d sit there and there were times where I thought: ‘Am I going to come back from this?’ But the more the weeks go on, I know I can definitely come back from this.”

It’s hard to think of a player in recent memory who has celebrated a goal in a friendly more fervently than Judge did last night, but his reaction was no surprise — he knows, better than most, how fleeting and cruel life in football can be and how important it therefore is to savour the good times.

2. John O’Shea waves goodbye

John O'Shea with his wife Yvonne Manning, daughter Ruby and son Alfie Ireland's John O'Shea with his wife Yvonne, daughter Ruby and son Alfie. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

It was the end of the road for one of the most decorated Irish players of the Premier League era, as John O’Shea represented his country for the 118th and final time on Saturday evening.

Not many players can look back on a career where they earned over 100 caps for their country in addition to being part of a Champions League triumph and gaining five Premier League winners’ medals.

There have been more talented Irish players than O’Shea, but that only makes what he has achieved all the more admirable — the sheer work ethic and professionalism of the Waterford native is a lesson to all youngsters.

It was not the perfect ending, of course — O’Shea would certainly have much rather finished his international career on a high at the World Cup in Russia rather than in front of a half empty stadium in a relatively meaningless friendly.

Nevertheless, he at least got a good send off as he was replaced on 33 minutes by promising 24-year-old centre-back and the first Meath native to represent the Republic of Ireland, Darragh Lenihan, and overall, the 37-year-old veteran can be more than satisfied with his considerable contribution at senior international level for the last 17 years.

3. Declan Rice must now be in the frame for a regular starting spot

Declan Rice Ireland's Declan Rice pictured prior to the game last night. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

In three caps for Ireland, Declan Rice has already won two man-of-the-match awards — against Turkey and the US last night.

At 19, many critics would expect him to look nervous and not be entirely comfortable with international football as of yet, but aside from the France game in which the entire Irish team was dire, the opposite has been the case.

The most impressive aspect of the West Ham youngster’s displays has been his composure on the ball — a quality that has been conspicuously absent from a number of Ireland’s performances in recent times (and indeed historically).

There was a crispness and level of ambition to his passing that was so refreshing to watch and which has rarely been seen demonstrated in an Irish central midfield since assistant boss Roy Keane’s retirement from international football in 2005.

There are, of course, a couple of caveats. Rice was playing against a relatively poor US team. Against France last Monday, he was as ordinary as any other player in an Irish jersey.

In addition, there are still aspects of his game he could improve. Particularly in the first half, Rice didn’t dominate the match enough. Too often, when an Irish defender had the ball, he didn’t demand it from them, and Ireland reverted to hopeful long balls instead.

These are elements of the game Rice still has plenty of time to learn about, and it will be interesting to see whether he plays regularly as a midfielder in the long term.

His season at club level would suggest West Ham see centre-back as the teenage star’s best position, even though he has played in midfield for them on occasion.

In contrast, defence is not an area where Ireland are especially short of options as it stands, so it looks increasingly likely that the London-born footballer will be utilised further forward for his country more often than not.

4. Let’s not get too excited, it was a pretty mediocre US team

Alan Judge scores a goal Ireland’s Alan Judge scores a goal. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

After Monday’s morale-sapping defeat by a patently superior French side, there was a degree of renewed optimism following Saturday night’s victory over the US.

Yet just as the Paris defeat was far from the end of the world, last night’s success against a side in marked transition ever since failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and with an average age of 23 cannot be regarded as some sort of landmark triumph.

The USA’s starting XI featured three teenagers. And although players such as Tim Weah, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Matt Miazga and Josh Sargent undoubtedly have considerable potential, they have yet to even establish themselves as regulars for their parent clubs.

Combined with those inexperienced youngsters, there were a couple of players such as Rubio Rubin, Tyler Adams, Jorge Villafaña and Wil Trapp who ply their trade in North America, where the standard of football is undoubtedly inferior to the top European leagues.

So while it was nice to see Ireland produce an improved performance and come away with a win, there will plenty of far sterner tests to come.

5. Graham Burke makes history

It was a night to remember for Graham Burke.

The 24-year-old was clearly desperate to play.

He had missed Shamrock Rovers’ 5-2 loss to Dundalk on Friday in order to be prepared for Saturday night’s game.

And initially, it did not go as well as he might have hoped.

In the first half, Burke cut a peripheral figure as Ireland struggled to create chances.

The ex-Aston Villa youngster had the confidence to volunteer to take corners and free kicks, but nothing was really coming off as the hosts’ attack laboured.

In the second half though, Burke got the break he needed, finding himself in the right place at the right time to help Darragh Lenihan’s effort on its way into the net.

In cancelling out Bobby Wood’s opener, Burke became the first League of Ireland player to score for the Boys in Green since another Shamrock Rovers star, the late Ray Treacy, found the net a little over 40 years ago, as a John Giles-managed team defeated Turkey 4-2 in a friendly.

O’Neill afterwards was non-committal when asked whether Burke had done enough to convince him that he was worthy of a regular spot in the Ireland squad.

It seems likely that the Dubliner will, at the very least, have to keep up his impressive standard of performances at Shamrock Rovers if he is stay in the Irish manager’s thoughts, with players such as Sean Maguire and Scott Hogan expected to return for the next squad.

However, regardless of what happens next, Burke will surely be immensely proud of having scored a landmark goal for his country — a scenario that seemed highly unlikely a little over a year ago, when he was let go by League Two side Notts County.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Major boost to Germany’s World Cup bid as Neuer returns>

Zidane’s Real Madrid exit ‘a little bit strange’ – James Rodriguez>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Worry for Belgium as Vincent Kompany limps off in dull pre-World Cup friendly
Worry for Belgium as Vincent Kompany limps off in dull pre-World Cup friendly
Neuer makes long-awaited comeback in surprise Germany defeat to Austria
Impressive England go 9 games unbeaten with World Cup warm-up win
IRELAND
McNamara names five changes as Ireland U20s look to overcome Junior Springboks
McNamara names five changes as Ireland U20s look to overcome Junior Springboks
'There’s a greater goal in mind' - Schmidt looking to trial things in Australia
'He's been coaching for two years in our environment': Schmidt excited to bring Payne's influence to Oz
HURLING
John Kiely: 'I feel like issuing a photograph of the state of his rib cage after what was done'
John Kiely: 'I feel like issuing a photograph of the state of his rib cage after what was done'
Hayes point grabs draw for 14-man Limerick in Munster hurling thriller against Cork
Westmeath book McDonagh Cup final place while Kerry seal survival
AVIVA STADIUM
Rice shows maturity beyond his years with man-of-the-match performance
Rice shows maturity beyond his years with man-of-the-match performance
First international goals for Graham Burke and Alan Judge hand Ireland victory over the US
As it happened: Ireland vs USA, international friendly

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie