More Stories
Connacht's Ben Murphy. James Crombie/INPHO
The Starters

Connacht make six changes for trip to Cape Town

Stuart Lancaster’s side take on DHL Stormers in the URC on Saturday.
1.25pm, 17 Apr 2026

CONNACHT HAVE MADE six changes to the team that will take on DHL Stormers in their URC clash at Cape Town tomorrow (kick-off, 12.45pm Irish time).

Following their Challenge Cup defeat to Montpellier last week, Sean Jansen, Dave Heffernan and Harry West all come into the team after recovering from layoffs. The other changes are the inclusion of lock David O’Connor, scrum-half Ben Murphy and centre John Devine.

Cian Prendergast captains the side in the back-row where he joins Jansen and flanker Shamus Hurley-Langton. Darragh Murray partners O’Connor in the second row, and the pack is completed by props Billy Bohan and Sam Illo.

Sean Naughton continues at out-half, while Shayne Bolton shifts to the left wing and West is named in the opposite wing. Cathal Forde starts at inside centre with Devine alongside him, and Sam Gilbert completes the side from full-back.

“We’ve had a good week so far in South Africa and spirits are high ahead of two very important games, and to have four players in Jansen, Heffernan, West and Gavin all return from injury is a great boost for us,” says Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster.

“We know that playing the Stormers in Cape Town means we can expect huge physicality, so we’ll have to match them in that area from the first minute while being clinical when the opportunities arise.”

Connacht Rugby vs DHL Stormers

15. Sam Gilbert (14)
14. Harry West (9)
13. John Devine (5)
12. Cathal Forde (70)
11. Shayne Bolton (33)
10. Sean Naughton (14)
9. Ben Murphy (32)

1. Billy Bohan (10)
2. Dave Heffernan (231)
3. Sam Illo (45)
4. David O’Connor (20)
5. Darragh Murray (55)
6. Cian Prendergast (100) (C)
7. Shamus Hurley-Langton (62)
8. Sean Jansen (42)

Replacements 

16. Matthew Victory (6)
17. Peter Dooley (62)
18. Jack Aungier (98)
19. Josh Murphy (58)
20. Paul Boyle (133)
21. Colm Reilly (33)
22. Jack Carty (233)
23. Hugh Gavin (15)

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie