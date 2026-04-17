Connacht make six changes for trip to Cape Town

CONNACHT HAVE MADE six changes to the team that will take on DHL Stormers in their URC clash at Cape Town tomorrow (kick-off, 12.45pm Irish time).

Following their Challenge Cup defeat to Montpellier last week, Sean Jansen, Dave Heffernan and Harry West all come into the team after recovering from layoffs. The other changes are the inclusion of lock David O’Connor, scrum-half Ben Murphy and centre John Devine.

Cian Prendergast captains the side in the back-row where he joins Jansen and flanker Shamus Hurley-Langton. Darragh Murray partners O’Connor in the second row, and the pack is completed by props Billy Bohan and Sam Illo.

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Sean Naughton continues at out-half, while Shayne Bolton shifts to the left wing and West is named in the opposite wing. Cathal Forde starts at inside centre with Devine alongside him, and Sam Gilbert completes the side from full-back.

“We’ve had a good week so far in South Africa and spirits are high ahead of two very important games, and to have four players in Jansen, Heffernan, West and Gavin all return from injury is a great boost for us,” says Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster.

“We know that playing the Stormers in Cape Town means we can expect huge physicality, so we’ll have to match them in that area from the first minute while being clinical when the opportunities arise.”

Connacht Rugby vs DHL Stormers

15. Sam Gilbert (14)

14. Harry West (9)

13. John Devine (5)

12. Cathal Forde (70)

11. Shayne Bolton (33)

10. Sean Naughton (14)

9. Ben Murphy (32)

1. Billy Bohan (10)

2. Dave Heffernan (231)

3. Sam Illo (45)

4. David O’Connor (20)

5. Darragh Murray (55)

6. Cian Prendergast (100) (C)

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton (62)

8. Sean Jansen (42)

Replacements

16. Matthew Victory (6)

17. Peter Dooley (62)

18. Jack Aungier (98)

19. Josh Murphy (58)

20. Paul Boyle (133)

21. Colm Reilly (33)

22. Jack Carty (233)

23. Hugh Gavin (15)