Spain's Lamine Yamal injured, but expected to be fit for World Cup

SPAIN’S LAMINE YAMAL has picked up a hamstring injury, but is expected to be fit for the upcoming World Cup, his club Barcelona announced Thursday.

“Tests have confirmed that first-team player Lamine Yamal has a hamstring injury in his left leg,” Barca said.

“The player will undergo conservative treatment. Lamine Yamal will miss the rest of the season and is expected to be available for the World Cup,” which runs from June 11-July 19 this year.

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Spain open their campaign in Group H against Cape Verde on June 15 before taking on Saudi Arabia on June 21 and finishing their pool play against Uruguay six days later.

Yamal picked up the injury in Barcelona’s 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo in La Liga action on Wednesday.

The teenage Spain star, who has scored six goals in 25 appearances for the national side since making his debut in 2023, won and converted a penalty to clinch a narrow home triumph.

But after beating Ionut Radu with a low penalty, Yamal pulled up hurt immediately, calling for treatment and lying on the turf as his team-mates came over to celebrate.

The right winger was replaced by by Roony Bardghji.

The result saw Barcelona move nine points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table with six matches remaining, including a Clasico on May 10.

– © AFP 2026