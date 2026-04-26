'It's the next man up' - Kiely on Lynch's Limerick red card, as Cork sweat on Joyce injury

THE THEME OF absent players dominated both the Limerick and Cork camps after today’s pulsating Munster hurling clash.

Limerick lost Aaron Gillane before this match through injury and Cian Lynch to a red card during the action, both will now be sidelined for next Sunday’s trip to Ennis to face Clare.

Cork are sweating over injuries suffered by Ciaran Joyce and Robert Downey at opposite ends of the match. Joyce’s knee injury looked particularly serious when he limped off after five minutes.

“It doesn’t look good anyway at the moment, but that’s only the boys looking at it themselves,” remarked Cork manager Ben O’Connor.

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“He’ll be scanned tomorrow and Rob as well, he’ll be scanned as well tomorrow. We got away with it the last day, we had no injury after Tipp, so we’re after picking up two there.

“Hopefully, they’re maybe knocks but Joycey’s looked a little bit worse than that. Knee – until he has the scan, he doesn’t know how bad it is.”

Cork defender Ciaran Joyce before today's game. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Limerick boss John Kiely didn’t see the incident that resulted in Cian Lynch’s red card but wasn’t dwelling on it either after the game.

“I was watching the ball over on the near side of the field. But it is what it is. He got straight red and that’s it. There’s no point in crying over spilt milk now it’s done. It’s the next man up.”

Kiely confirmed star forward Gillane will miss the clash with Clare yet he is targeting a return in the coming weeks.

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“Listen, it was disappointing. He’s a fantastic player, but every team, both hurling and football, are suffering injuries at some stage in the season. If we were to suffer it, I’d take it at this stage of the year as opposed to later.

“But listen, he’ll respond well. In fairness, already in the last five days, he’s done everything in his power to speed up his recovery and we’ll get him back on the pitch, hopefully, in the coming weeks.”

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