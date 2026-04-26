LIVE: Waterford v Tipperary, Munster SHC

Welcome along to part two of our Munster hurling afternoon, with the clash of Waterford and Tipperary.

With both sides coming off the back of opening-day defeats, this game may be a de facto eliminator, given both sides have a daunting trip to the Gaelic Grounds as part of their closing fixtures.

My name is Gavin Cooney, you can get in touch below the line or by email at gavincooney@the42.ie

The game is live on GAA plus, but you can follow all the drama here. Throw in is at 4pm, we will have the teams next.