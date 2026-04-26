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LIVE: Waterford v Tipperary, Munster SHC

Two sides coming off opening-day defeat meet in a crucial clash at Walsh Park.
3.53pm, 26 Apr 2026

14 mins ago 3:54PM

Here are the teams for this afternoon: 

Waterford

1.Billy Nolan (Roanmore)

2. Ian Kenny (Ballygunner), 3. Mark Fitzgerald (Passage), 4. Aaron O’Neill (Ballygunner)

5. Jack Fagan (De La Salle), 6. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore), 7. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart)

8. Paddy Leavey (Ballygunner), 9. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan)

10. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower), 11. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater), 12. Jack Prendergast (Lismore)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner), 14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart), 15. Sean Walsh (Fourmilewater)

Subs:

  • 16. Alex Reade (Ballyduff Lower)
  • 17. Conor Keane (De La Salle)
  • 18. Tadhg De Búrca (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg)
  • 19. Michael Kiely (Abbeyside/Ballinacourty)
  • 20. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)
  • 21. Seán Mackey (Fenor)
  • 22. Kevin Mahony (Ballygunner)
  • 23. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)
  • 24. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner)
  • 25. Séamus Fitzgerald (Kilrossanty)
  • 26. James Power (Clonea)

Tipperary

1. Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey Borris)

2. Robert Doyle (Clonoulty Rossmore) 3. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs) 4. Michael Breen (Ballina)

5. Oisin O’Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs) 6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields) 7. Bryan O’ Mara (Holycross Ballycahill)

8. Willie Connors (Kiladangan) 9. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

10. Jake Morris (Nenagh Eire Og) 11. Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens) 12. Conor Stakelum Thurles Sarsfields

13. Stefan Tobin (Carrick Swan) 14. John McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney) 15. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

Subs:

  • 16 Brian Hogan (Lorrha Dorrha)
  • 17 Seamus Kennedy (St Marys)
  • 18 Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara)
  • 19 Peter McGarry (St Marys)
  • 20 Brian McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney)
  • 21 Noel McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney)
  • 22 Sam O’Farrell (Nenagh Eire Og)
  • 23 Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers)
  • 24 Keith Ryan (Upperchurch Drombane)
  • 25 Darragh Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)
  • 26 Alan Tynan (Roscrea)
14 mins ago 3:53PM

Welcome along to part two of our Munster hurling afternoon, with the clash of Waterford and Tipperary. 

With both sides coming off the back of opening-day defeats, this game may be a de facto eliminator, given both sides have a daunting trip to the Gaelic Grounds as part of their closing fixtures.  

My name is Gavin Cooney, you can get in touch below the line or by email at gavincooney@the42.ie  

The game is live on GAA plus, but you can follow all the drama here. Throw in is at 4pm, we will have the teams next.

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