Declan Bogue
Reports from O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny
Down 3-21
Donegal 1-21
THE ULSTER FOOTBALL championship lives and breathes, after Down pulled off a sensational upset by taking out Donegal on their home patch.
Two goals from Miceál Rooney arriving in the 66th and 68th minutes left the home side reeling after they had brought the deficit back to two points.
Conor Laverty’s side were well worth their win. They held Donegal’s attack well and dominated the kickout battle with Odhran Murdock imperious under the dropping ball.
Playing a high-energy game, they delivered their best result in a decade with Daniel Guinness putting them on the way with a rasping shot to the net on 42 minutes that showed Donegal, minus Michael Langan with an ankle injury, they meant business.
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Down send shockwaves through the championship as they dump Donegal out of Ulster
Down 3-21
Donegal 1-21
THE ULSTER FOOTBALL championship lives and breathes, after Down pulled off a sensational upset by taking out Donegal on their home patch.
Two goals from Miceál Rooney arriving in the 66th and 68th minutes left the home side reeling after they had brought the deficit back to two points.
Conor Laverty’s side were well worth their win. They held Donegal’s attack well and dominated the kickout battle with Odhran Murdock imperious under the dropping ball.
Playing a high-energy game, they delivered their best result in a decade with Daniel Guinness putting them on the way with a rasping shot to the net on 42 minutes that showed Donegal, minus Michael Langan with an ankle injury, they meant business.
More to follow….
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Donegal Down GAA Gaelic Football Shock Ulster Championship