Advantage Arsenal as holders punish Lyon errors in Champions League semi-final

Uefa Women’s Champions League semi-final

Arsenal 2

Lyon 1

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS ARSENAL capitalised on two terrible defensive blunders by Lyon to come from behind and win the first leg of their Women’s Champions League semi-final 2-1 at Emirates Stadium.

The French league leaders went ahead in the 18th minute when Jule Brand scored with the visitors’ only shot on target in the first half.

But the Gunners were level shortly before the hour mark courtesy of an own goal from Ingrid Engen after goalkeeper Christiane Endler failed to gather the ball.

And they took the lead when Olivia Smith took advantage of another mix-up at the back late in the game.

Advertisement

The two sides met at the same stage of the competition last season, with Arsenal winning 5-3 on aggregate before going on to lift the trophy with victory against Barcelona in the final.

Ireland captain Katie McCabe played the full game for Arsenal, starting at left-back and shifting to centre-half after the returning Leah Williamson was substituted off in the 65th minute.

There was a pre-match presentation for McCabe, who recently made her 300th appearance for the Gunners. It is widely reported that the Dubliner will depart the club after over a decade when her contract expires this summer.

🇮🇪 300 Arsenal appearances for Katie McCabe 👏#UWCL pic.twitter.com/lU4RKVldsF — UEFA Women’s Champions League (@UWCL) April 26, 2026

Presentation on the pitch for Katie McCabe who made her 300th Arsenal appearance recently. — Tim Stillman ⭐️⭐️ (@timstillman_) April 26, 2026

Lyon drew first blood when Brand surged forward and cut inside before beating Arsenal goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar with a confident finish.

The home side thought they had been offered a way back into the game when they were awarded a penalty five minutes after the restart but the decision was overturned after a VAR check.

But Arsenal were level in the 58th minute when Mariona Caldentey’s low free-kick somehow made its way into the net.

Lyon’s Endler mishandled the ball and the unfortunate Engen touched it into her own goal.

Kadidiatou Diani rattled the crossbar as the French team threatened to re-take the lead but it was Arsenal who scored again.

Endler and Engen had a moment of miscommunication and Smith showed perseverance to poke the ball home in the 83rd minute.

The second leg takes place in Lyon next weekend, with Bayern Munich and Barcelona locked at 1-1 in the other semi-final.

– © AFP 2026