Barcelona sink Bayern to reach women's Champions League final

Barcelona 4

Bayern Munich 2

(Barcelona win 5-3 on aggregate)

ALEXIA PUTELLAS STRUCK twice as Barcelona beat Bayern Munich 4-2 in an entertaining battle to reach the women’s Champions League final, sealing a 5-3 aggregate win on Sunday.

The Catalan giants, competing in their sixth straight final, will face record eight-time winners Lyon, who beat holders Arsenal on Saturday in the other semi-final.

Salma Paralluelo and Ewa Pajor were also on target for Barça, who held off a relentless Bayern side in the final stages.

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Barcelona were boosted by the return of Aitana Bonmatí as a substitute, in her first game after a five-month injury lay-off after a broken leg.

Père Romeu’s side, now unbeaten in 31 consecutive matches, quickly took control at a Camp Nou packed with 60,000 fans.

Paralluelo poked wide after capitalising on some uncertain defending, a few minutes before she sent three-time winners Barcelona ahead.

Caroline Graham Hansen curled in a tempting cross to the back post where the Spain international arrived to slam home in the 13th minute.

Bayern quickly bounced back, levelling on the break five minutes later with Barcelona’s back line in disarray. Pernille Harder fed Linda Dallmann who slotted past Cata Coll.

Barcelona responded by taking the lead once more, through two-time Ballon d’Or winner Putellas.

The veteran playmaker, who sent a flicked effort onto the roof of the net minutes earlier, stroked home after Bayern failed to properly clear a Paralluelo cross.

Pajor netted Barcelona’s third early in the second half with a header from Paralluelo’s cross from the left, her ninth goal of the competition, making her the competition’s joint top scorer.

Putellas turned home the fourth from close range after a free-kick was nodded her way, with the delighted fans soon starting a Mexican wave.

Harder pulled one back for Bayern after Barça tried to play out from the back, setting up a nervy finale for the hosts.

– © AFP 2026