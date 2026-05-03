'I'd still be going for the bigger one' - McGeeney wants Ulster, but prefers All-Ireland

AS A PLAYER, Kieran McGeeney was the defensive bulwark for Armagh in the finals of 1999, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2005 and 2006.

He won every single one.

And yet, he’s been in the last three Ulster finals as a manager and they have lost all, twice through penalties against Derry and Donegal, and last year’s extra-time heartache against Donegal.

Yet this will be Monaghan’s first Ulster final in Clones in 11 years. Sure, they got to the 2021 final, but that was played in Croke Park as a means of spacing out the crowd in Covid times.

Surely Armagh have the preparation side all figured out by now ahead of the 17 May decider?

“I wouldn’t say so,” says McGeeney.

“Not being facetious about it. It’s not that we don’t have a blueprint. We’ll try and prepare but so much happens.

“I suppose you can do a lot before a game that will stop you losing it, but you can only win it on the day.”

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He pointed out their own recent loss to Monaghan in Croke Park in 2023, a quarter-final decided on penalties.

“Monaghan do what Monaghan do,” he said of the side who executed a perfect escape from their own Ulster semi-final against Derry on Saturday night.

“They’re good, they’re strong, they’re dogged. They’ve quality forwards. I’ve seen a lot of new young talent coming in there the other day.

“They’ll be well prepped for the game as well, playing it on their home patch. There’s a lot of things that will sit in their favour too.”

Asked how he has learned to cope with the rigmarole of an Ulster final, he half-jokes, “Number one is to try and stop talking to all of yous. And the second one is just talk to nobody else. Just try and stick to what’s on the pitch. That’s all you can do. Keep the noise out.

With fans after the game. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“In terms of an Ulster title, listen, it would be great to get one. But I still believe that there’s a lot to play for there. In terms of getting the home venue for the seeding as well.”

After the win over Tyrone in the preliminary round, he was asked if he would prefer an Ulster or All-Ireland title. He laughed at the suggestion and he’s sticking to that stance.

“There’s more to play for. There’s a lot of fellas in there too that would obviously want the Ulster Championship medal too.

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“I’ve been lucky enough as a player. But still, if you’re asking me which I’d like more, I have a choice. I’d still be going for the bigger one. But that’s up to you to give me a choice.”

As for the 28 points that separated themselves and Down at the end, he was already into full move-on mode.

“In terms of scoreline, as I’ve said before, I wouldn’t read that much into it. It’s the (effect of the) Donegal game. I knew it was going to go one way or the other.

“I was either going to give them a bit of energy or sap their energy. The performance they put in last week probably paid its toll this week. I wouldn’t say it’s a true reflection of what Down can do.

“I know Conor’s doing a brilliant job there. We’ve all had those sorts of games where things can just run away from us. That was just one of those.”

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