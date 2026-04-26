Mahony's last-gasp goal rescues Waterford a remarkable draw against Tipperary

Waterford 3-24

Tipperary 1-30

Jack McKay reports from Walsh Park

AND THAT’S WHAT Munster senior hurling delivers. Kevin Mahony buried the Déise’s third goal deep into stoppage time to rescue an incredible draw for Waterford, after a breathtaking battle with Tipperary at Walsh Park.

Waterford’s second-half display was phenomenal. Queally’s side battled back from 11 points down at half time on Sunday, drawing level by the 58th minute.

In that second period, Stephen Bennett was utterly relentless. Point after point, possession after possession. He was the star of the show, dragging the Déise back into the fight after a desperate first-half performance.

After trading punches following Waterford’s leveller in the 58th minute, the hosts finally forged ahead. Bennett with three, a free either side of a white flag from play as Waterford went from one behind to two in front by the 66th minute.

It looked as though they’d had the champions beaten; it looked as though Tipp would be staring at elimination. But Tipperary, after scoring only six second half points at that stage, scored six of the next seven.

Subs Darragh Stakelum and Stefan Tobin levelled it for the seventh time after 68 minutes. Oisin O’Donoghue nailed his fourth from play to put them back ahead.

Seán Walsh landed one more point for Waterford in the 70th minute, but they were losing their grip. Tobin split the posts again, another sub – Jason Forde – knocked over a point, before Ronan Maher put them three clear in the 74th minute.

With the allotted four minutes up, Billy Nolan catapulted one forward. Stephen Bennett broke it, Mahony swept it up. He rifled to the net. Walsh Park leapt to its feet.

Despair, relief, delight and – breathe.

Waterford were fortunate and Waterford will also be wondering how they didn’t win it. Not only for the fact they let their advantage slip late on, but for how wasteful they were. The Déise with 16 wides to Tipp’s seven. The vast majority of those in the first 35, where they were dominated by the visitors.

Calum Lyons gave the Déise an early roar when he opened the scoring after a minute, but their joy faded fast. Darragh McCarthy levelled with a free that drew the usual ire from the opposing crowd, but he of course, was utterly unfazed. That sparked the first Premier blitz.

Five consecutive points from play through five different scorers as Tipp moved into a 0-6 to 0-2 lead.

Sam O’Farrell enjoyed all the superiority in the world out on the wing, as did Oisin O’Donoghue on the other flank. Waterford had no answer to the pair, who combined for 0-4 in the first period.

With 17 minutes gone the visitors still led by four, 0-8 to 0-4, but Tipp’s next purple patch was even more punishing. Points from McCarthy (free), O’Donoghue and John McGrath stretched Tipp’s lead to seven.

Then, in the 24th minute, McGrath had a shot blocked that Andrew Ormond recovered. He controlled, gathered, sidestepped and popped the sliotar, straight to the net.

Andrew Ormond celebrates his goal. ©INPHO ©INPHO

Within 30 seconds, Waterford answered with their first of three green flags. Jack Prendergast set up Jamie Barron and he lashed to the roof of the net.

The Déise would only manage three more points in that opening half, as Tipp continued to stretch their advantage. It made the second half swing all the more astonishing.

Waterford, trailing by 11, scored nine of the first 10 points in the latter act to leave it 1-19 to 1-16 after 50 minutes. Nolan had been forced to make a penalty save too in the 40th minute, denying McCarthy’s bounced effort after Mark Fitzgerald felled John McGrath.

And though Tipp hit two on the bounce to move 1-21 to 1-16 ahead, Bennett pumped life into the Déise fightback in the 55th minute. He gathered possession, turned, and as Walsh Park held its breath, he fired. And the net rippled.

All of a sudden, the hosts had belief, with the crowd rowing in behind. That belief got its second jab when Queally sprung Austin Gleeson from the bench. Advantage Waterford. Two minutes later parity was restored.

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But this one was only just getting warmed up. Walsh Park had seen nothing yet.

Scorers for Waterford: Stephen Bennett 1-10 (0-7 f, 0-1 65), Jamie Barron 1-1, Kevin Mahony 1-2, Calum Lyons 0-3, Dessie Hutchinson, Sean Walsh 0-2 each, Jack Fagan, Jack Prendergast, Billy Nolan (f), Sean Mackey 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tipperary: Darragh McCarthy 0-5 (0-4 f), Eoghan Connolly (0-1 65), Oisin O’Donoghue, John McGrath 0-4 each, Jake Morris 0-3, Stefan Tobin, Ronan Maher 0-2 each, Andrew Ormond 1-1, Willie Connors, Alan Tynan, Sam O’Farrell, Darragh Stakelum, Jason Forde 0-1 each.

Waterford

1. Billy Nolan (Roanmore)

2. Ian Kenny (Ballygunner)

3. Mark Fitzgerald (Passage) (C)

4. Aaron O’Neill (Ballygunner)

6. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore)

8. Paddy Leavey (Ballygunner)

5. Jack Fagan (De La Salle)

10. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower)

9. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan)

12. Jack Prendergast (Lismore)

11. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)

7. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner)

15. Sean Walsh (Fourmilewater)

14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

Subs:

22. Kevin Mahony (Ballygunner) for Shane Bennett (31)

21. Sean Mackey (Fenor) for D Lyons (HT)

17. Conor Keane (De La Salle) for Kenny (47)

20. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion) for C Lyons (56)

18. Tadhg de Burca (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg) for Daly (59)

Tipperary

1. Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey Borris)

4. Michael Breen (Ballina)

6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields) (C)

2. Robert Doyle (Clonoulty Rossmore)

3. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs)

7. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross Ballycahill)

17. Seamus Kennedy (St. Mary’s)

8. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

26. Alan Tynan (Roscrea)

5. Oisin O’Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs)

10. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)

22. Sam O’Farrell (Nenagh Éire Óg)

11. Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens)

14. John McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney)

18. Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara)

Subs:

9. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs) for Kennedy (48)

21. Noel McGrath (Loughmore Castleiney) for Tynan (48-58 temp)

25. Darragh Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields) for O’Farrell (50)

13. Stefan Tobin (Carrick Swan) for Ormond (55)

15. Jason Forde (Silvermines) for McCarthy (59)

19. Peter McGarry (St. Mary’s) for Connors (66)

Referee: Chris Mooney (Dublin)