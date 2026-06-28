More Stories
Dublin's Con O'Callaghan in action against Galway's Liam Silke. james lawlor photos
boys in blue

Dublin produce brilliant finish to take down Galway in All-Ireland quarter-final

Con O’Callaghan’s goal from the penalty spot was a crucial moment.
5.41pm, 28 Jun 2026
23
Fintan O'Toole Reports from Croke Park

Dublin 1-25 (1-4-17)

Galway 1-21 (1-4-13)

DUBLIN PRODUCED A stunning fightback to take down Galway and book a spot in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

John Maher’s 55th minute goal put Galway six points clear but Dublin took over from there with the game turning on a penalty converted by Con O’Callaghan ten minutes from time, an incident that saw Liam Silke receive a black card.

More to follow…

cormac-costello-in-action-against-dylan-mchugh Cormac Costello in action against Dylan McHugh. james lawlor photos james lawlor photos

Scorers for Dublin: Con O’Callaghan 1-7 (0-3f, 1-0 pen), Niall Scully 0-4 (2 2pt play), Colm Basquel 0-4 (1 2pt play), Cormac Costello 0-4 (0-2 frees), Paddy Small 0-4 (1 2pt play), Eoin Kennedy 0-1, Seán Guiden 0-1.

Scorers for Galway: Robert Finnerty 0-6 (2 2pt play, 0-1 free), Cein Darcy 0-4 (1 2pt play), John Maher 1-0, Kieran Molloy 0-3, Paul Conroy 0-2 (1 2pt play), Dylan McHugh 0-2, Finnian Ó Laoi 0-2, Shane Walsh 0-1, Cillian McDaid 0-1.

Dublin

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

2. Seán MacMahon (Raheny), 3. Eoin Kennedy (Cuala), 4. David Byrne (Naomh Ólaf)

5. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcille), 6. Theo Clancy (Kilmacud Crokes), 7. Charlie McMorrow (Cuala)

8. Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne (Cuala), 9. Brian Howard (Raheny)

10. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s), 11. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala, captain), 12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 14. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock), 15. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)

Subs

  • 23. Ross McGarry (Ballyboden St-Enda’s) for Costello (49)
  • 22. Josh Bannon (St Sylvester’s) for MacMahon (55)
  • 26. Tim Deering (Skerries Harps) for Kennedy (59)
  • 21. Seán Guiden (St Sylvester’s) for Small (65)
  • 18. Liam Smith (Ballinteer St John’s) for McMorrow (69)

Galway

1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales)

2. Jack Glynn (Claregalway), 3. Cian Hernon (Bearna), 4. Liam Silke (Corofin)

5. Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 6. John Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough), 20. Kieran Molloy (Corofin)

8. Paul Conroy (St James), 9. John Maher (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

22. Céin Darcy (Ballyboden St-Enda’s), 24. Finnian Ó Laoi (An Spideál), 12. Cillian McDaid (Monivea-Abbey)

13. Robert Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra), 14. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard), 15. Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes)

Subs

  • 26. Damien Comer (Annaghdown) for McDaid (46)
  • 19. Johnny McGrath (Caherlistrane) for Glynn (60-64, temp)
  • 18. Seán Mulkerrin (Oileáin Árann) for Molloy (61)
  • 11. Shane McGrath (Dunmore MacHales) for Ó Laoi (65)
  • 19. McGrath for Conroy (66) 

Referee:David Gough (Meath)

Author
View 23 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
23 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie