Fermanagh to meet Down, Roscommon face Westmeath in All-Ireland intermediate semis

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship round-up:

FERMANAGH WILL MEET Down, and Roscommon will take on neighbours Westmeath in the semi-finals of this year’s TG4 All-Ireland intermediate championship.

Down needed extra-time to see off another Ulster side, Monaghan, by 0-18 to 2-7, with Eimear Fitzpatrick shooting 0-9 against a Monaghan side for whom Cora Courtney and Aoibhin McCormack got goals in the first half.

Two goals in 30 seconds from Joanne Doonan and Eimear Smyth put Fermanagh into the driving seat to lead 2-6 to 0-5 at the break against Clare, with Smyth’s second goal helping to send them on their way to an impressive 3-12 to 1-8 win, with Eabha O’Driscoll getting the goal for Clare.

Opening half goals from Caoimhe Lennon and Laura Fleming helped Roscommon lead by 2-3 to 0-6 against neighbours Leitrim, but they had to withstand a strong rally from the home side in Carrick-on-Shannon. Shaylyn Ward and Muireann Devanney got goals for Leitrim, but Roscommon held on for a 2-12 to 2-8 win.

They will meet another neighbouring county in the last four, with Westmeath defeating Wexford by 3-12 to 3-7. Goals from Amy Wilson and Aoife Fortune helped Wexford lead by 2-5 to 1-7 at the interval, with Katie Kilmurray finding the net for Westmeath. Anna Jones and Aoife Keegan got goals in the second half as Westmeath pushed on for victory despite a late Anna Hughes goal for Wexford

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Cavan and Louth both preserved their intermediate grade status. Aishling Sheridan and Sinead Greene got goals as Cavan defeated Laois by 2-12 to 1-6.

Louth, TG4 All-Ireland junior winners last year, will also remain in intermediate next year after Aoife Russell and Sophie Everitt got the goals and Laura Lynch hit 0-9 as they defeated Wicklow by 2-15 to 0-6.

Laois will now meet Wicklow in the relegation final, with the losers of that tie dropping to junior in 2027.

Meanwhile, Antrim will take on Sligo and Carlow will meet Derry in the semi-finals of the TG4 All-Ireland junior championship.

Sligo defeated Limerick by 1-11 to 2-7 in a straight shootout to see who finished second to Carlow in Group B.

Three counties — Antrim, Derry and Offaly — finished on nine points in Group A, so points difference decided the outcome. Antrim’s huge win over Kilkenny secured top spot, but while Derry suffered their first defeat when going down by 1-11 to 2-5 to Offaly, they advance by virtue of a superior score difference.

TG4 Intermediate Semi Finals

Fermanagh v Down

Roscommon v Westmeath

TG4 Intermediate Relegation Final

Laois v Wicklow

RESULTS

TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Quarter Finals

Fermanagh 3-12, Clare 1-8

Westmeath 3-12, Wexford 3-7

Down 0-18, Monaghan 2-7 (aet)

Roscommon 2-12, Leitrim 2-8

TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Relegation Play-Offs

Cavan 2-12, Laois 1-6

Louth 2-15, Wicklow 0-6

TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship Group A

Antrim 12-31, Kilkenny 0-0

Offaly 1-11, Derry 2-5

TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship Group B

Sligo 1-11, Limerick 2-7

U20 All-Ireland Championship Round 5

Meath 1-8, Dublin 1-8

Cork 6-7, Mayo 3-10