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Benvenuto Cellini, ridden by Ryan Moore, on their way to winning the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh racecourse. Alamy Stock Photo
Take a Bow

Benvenuto Cellini rewards Moore’s faith in Irish Derby

After his Epsom mishap the chestnut showed what he was really made of.
5.14pm, 28 Jun 2026

BENVENUTO CELLINI PUT his Epsom disappointment behind him by leading home a one-two-three for Aidan O’Brien in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby.

The Chester Vase winner was the clear favourite to provide the Ballydoyle handler with his 12th victory in the Derby at Epsom three weeks ago, but a slow start and slow ground saw him finish down the field before he was controversially declared a non-runner after it transpired he still had a leg on a shelf in the stalls when the gates opened.

With Ryan Moore sticking with him, rather than switching to Epsom hero and stablemate Christmas Day, the son of Frankel was the 7-4 market leader to reward those who kept the faith – and while he missed the break slightly again, he soon recovered and travelled smoothly into contention before knuckling down to see off Christmas Day by a length and three-quarters.

Pierre Bonnard was just a neck further behind in third, with previously unbeaten Raaheeb back in fourth.

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