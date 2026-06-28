14-man Louth beat Monaghan to reach first All-Ireland semi-final since 1957

Louth 0-27

Monaghan 2-18

Paul Keane reports from Croke Park

LOUTH, AGAINST ALL odds and expectation, have powered their way through to a first All-Ireland SFC semi-final since 1957, shrugging off Monaghan at Croke Park despite playing with 14 men for the majority.

A fortnight after seeing off Ulster champions Armagh with a dramatic late goal in Inniskeen, Gavin Devlin’s side edged another arm wrestle with a neighbouring county by reeling off the last four points of the game.

Tadhg McDonnell, Ciarán Byrne and Ryan Burns accounted for those four points with substitutes McDonnell and Byrne providing a huge kick from the bench as they finished with three points apiece.

Captain Sam Mulroy led the team in stunning fashion again too while Craig Lennon, Dara McDonnell and James Maguire all played their parts in a Trojan effort and a famous win.

Having captured a breakthrough Leinster SFC title success in 2025, this is arguably an even bigger win for the Wee County who will return to Croke Park on 11/12 July with designs on locking down a shock final spot.

The win was all the more impressive as they lost midfield Seán Callaghan to a straight red card in the eighth minute following what referee Seán Hurson determined was a high challenge on Oisín McGorman.

Monaghan, typically, fought to the bitter end but will rue the absence of Rory Beggan due to injury.

He is among a number of veteran Monaghan stars that may now consider their futures after the heartbreaking quarter-final loss which has ended their season.

Louth's Ciaran Downey is tackled by Ryan Wylie of Monaghan. james lawlor photos james lawlor photos

News of Beggan’s unavailability filtered around Croke Park beforehand and came as a significant blow to Monaghan’s hopes of a fifth win in this season’s Championship.

The Scotstown man was taken off late in the Round 3 win over Westmeath and wasn’t even fit for bench duties this time.

Jamie Mooney, from the Cremartin club and the captain of the Monaghan U20 team that reached this season’s Ulster final, was drafted in as the replacement.

It was a huge call and, in the circumstances, Mooney acquitted himself well though struggling to get his kick-outs away in the closing minutes of each half.

For the first 30 minutes, Mooney was reliable on his kick-outs, consistently showing picking overloads on either wing and trusting Monaghan to either win possession or sweep up the breaks.

But when three kick-outs in a row found Louth hands in the lead up to half time, it swung the momentum Louth’s way, and they reeled off four scores in a row, amounting to 0-5 thanks to a Ciarán Downey two-pointer.

Mooney also had a shaky moment in the closing moments of the half when he fumbled a Craig Lennon point attempt that dropped short.

By that stage, Louth were down to 14 players having spent most of the half without midfielder Seán Callaghan.

He was dismissed in the eighth minute after following through on Oisín McGorman with a dangerous, high challenge.

Louth are down to 14 as Sean Hurson shows their midfielder Sean Callaghan a straight red for a shoulder to the head of Ryan McAnespie



Watch All-Ireland quarter-finals on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player. LIsten live on RTÉ Radio 1 pic.twitter.com/zIF1n9HPVq — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 28, 2026

Monaghan didn’t make enough use of the extra man because while they led 1-7 to 0-7 with 27 minutes on the clock, they should have been further ahead.

With an extra man for their 11 v 10 attacks, they needed to stay patient and to wait for openings to materialise but rushed a couple of shots and wasted them, tallying five first-half wides.

Mícheál Bannigan and later Andrew Woods also had shots at goal for Monaghan that were blocked as Louth grew in confidence, pushing on for a 0-12 to 1-7 half-time lead.

Monaghan briefly got it going with four points in a two-minute spell between the 39th minute and 41st minutes.

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But Louth dominated the third quarter to take a 0-20 to 1-12 lead with 20 minutes remaining.

All their big players came surging to the surface in this period with points from Mulroy, Lennon and even one from tough-tackling defender Donal McKenny.

'That' a brilliant, Mulliganesque dummy'



Stephen O'Hanlon bursts through the middle and feeds Oisín McGorman, who still has plenty to do.



Watch All-Ireland quarter-finals on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player. Listen live on RTÉ Radio 1 pic.twitter.com/z4Oz4QAzlp — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 28, 2026

Stephen O'Hanlon goals for Monaghan and at the ther end the crossbar denies 14-man Louth. Hell of a second half!



Watch All-Ireland quarter-finals on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player. Listen live on RTÉ Radio 1 pic.twitter.com/2VXiFyfYXp — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 28, 2026

Very few teams ever put Monaghan away early though and so it proved again, Jack McCarron raising them again with a two-pointer and Stephen O’Hanlon palming in their second goal to nudge them a point up.

Stephen Mooney had a big impact when he came on, scoring a point, winning a free that was kicked wide and playing the pass across for O’Hanlon’s goal.

The teams were tied three times in the closing quarter-hour but, just like the first half, Louth saved a strong kick for the vital final few minutes.

Trailing by a point again with 65 minutes on the clock, they got on top of Monaghan’s kick-out and reeled off those four points in a row to set the seal on a landmark win.

Louth scorers: Sam Mulroy 0-5 (0-3f), James Maguire 0-4, Ryan Burns 0-4, Ciarán Byrne 0-3, Tadhg McDonnell 0-3, Ciarán Downey 0-2 (1 2pt score), Dara McDonnell 0-2 (1 2pt score), Kieran McArdle 0-1, Craig Lennon 0-1, Conor Early 0-1, Donal McKenny 0-1.

Monaghan scorers: Jack McCarron 0-5 (2 2pt scores), Andrew Woods 0-4, Mícheál Bannigan 0-4 (0-1f), Stephen O’Hanlon 1-0, Oisín McGorman 1-0, Conor McCarthy 0-3 (1 tp), Stephen Mooney 0-1, Max Maguire 0-1.

Louth

1. Niall McDonnell (St Fechins)

2. Emmet Carolan (Newtown Blues), 3. Donal McKenny (Ardee St Mary’s), 4. Daire Nally (Newtown Blues)

5. Conall McKeever (Clan na Gael), 6. Dara McDonnell (Naomh Máirtín), 7. Craig Lennon (St Mochtas)

19. Conor Early (Na Fianna), 9. Seán Callaghan (Ardee St Mary’s)

10. James Maguire (Carrickmacross), 14. Ciarán Downey (Newtown Blues), 12. Conor Grimes (Glen Emmets)

13. Kieran McArdle (St Brides), 11. Sam Mulroy (Naomh Máirtín – Captain), 15. Ryan Burns (Hunterstown Rovers)

Subs

17. Ciarán Byrne (St Mochtas) for McArdle (26-28 blood)

24. Tadhg McDonnell (Ardee St Mary’s) for McKeever (41)

8. Paul Mathews (St Fechins) for Grimes (43)

18. Tommy Durnin (Westerns) for Early (55)

Byrne for McArdle (56)

21. Ciarán Keenan (Ardee St Mary’s) for Maguire (66)

Monaghan

1. Jamie Mooney (Cremartin)

2. Ryan Wylie (Ballybay), 3. Killian Lavelle (Clontibret), 4. Dylan Byrne (Magheracloone)

5. Dessie Ward (Ballybay), 6. Ryan O’Toole (Scotstown), 7. Conor McCarthy (Scotstown)

8. Mícheál McCarville (Scotstown), 20. Oisín McGorman (Latton)

10. Aaron Carey (Clontibret), 11. Mícheál Bannigan (Aughnamullen – Captain), 12. Stephen O’Hanlon (Carrickamcross)

13. Jack McCarron (Scotstown), 14. Andrew Woods (Inniskeen), 21. Ryan McAnespie (Emyvale)

Subs

15. Stephen Mooney (Cremartin) for McAnespie (41)

24. Max Maguire (Scotstown) for Carey (49)

22. Darragh McElearney (Drumhowan) for McGowan (55)

25. David Garland (Donaghmoyne) for Woods (63)

18. Robbie Hanratty (Castleblaney) for Ward (66)

Referee: Seán Hurson (Tyrone)

*****