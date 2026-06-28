Ireland's Fiona Murtagh wins silver at World Rowing Cup in Lucerne

FIONA MURTAGH HAS secured a second medal for Ireland at the World Rowing Cup III in Lucerne, Switzerland, winning silver in the women’s single sculls ‘A’ final.

Murtagh held off a strong challenge from Australia’s Tara Rigney to finish second in 7:37.79, with Lauren Henry of Great Britain winning in 7:33.18.

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The Irish reigning world champion had a narrow lead at the halfway mark, before a fascinating duel unfolded with Henry. Murtagh dug deep and fought all the way to the finish, resisting Rigney’s dash to the line to take middle spot on the podium.

Izzy Clements claimed bronze in the lightweight women’s single sculls on Saturday.

Elsewhere, on the final day of the regatta at Rotsee, Zoe Hyde and Mags Cremen finished fourth in the women’s double sculls ‘A’ final. The duo narrowly missed out on the podium, with Netherlands holding off USA 1 to reign supreme and USA 2 claiming bronze.

Para rower Katie O’Brien successfully reclassified to PR1, shaving a remarkable 50 seconds off her time from her heat to the final.

Sophia Young and Alison Bergin (women’s double), and Natalie Long and Imogen Magner (women’s pair) finished second and third in their respective ‘B’ finals.

In other ‘B’ finals, the men’s quadruple scull of Konan Pazzaia, Andrew Sheehan, Ryan Spellman and Martin O’Grady finished fourth, while Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney were fifth in the men’s pair.