Izzy Clements wins bronze at World Rowing Cup in Lucerne

IZZY CLEMENTS CLAIMED Ireland’s first medal of the World Rowing Cup in Lucerne, while Fiona Murtagh and Zoe Hyde and Mags Cremen secured places in Sunday’s A finals.

On a day when the racing stepped up another level, every Irish crew was tested against world-class opposition.

The day’s highlight came in the lightweight women’s single sculls, where Clements produced a courageous performance to take bronze.

Mexico’s Kenia Lechuga Alanís, winner of the opening World Cup in Seville, led from the first strokes in her distinctive pink boat and was never challenged for gold. Behind her, however, the contest for the remaining medals became one of the races of the day.

Clements held second place for much of the 2,000 metres, rowing with assurance as the field stretched behind the dominant leader. Only in the closing metres did the Netherlands’ Van Vliet find one final lift to edge into silver, leaving the Irish sculler with bronze and Ireland’s first podium finish of the weekend.

Earlier, Fiona Murtagh safely negotiated her women’s single sculls semi-final to book her place in Sunday’s A final.

Australia’s Tara Rigney and Switzerland’s Aurelia-Maxima Janzen set a blistering early pace, while the current World Champion stayed within striking distance through the opening half of the race. With qualification always the priority, Murtagh remained composed before moving through to finish second and comfortably secure her place in the medal race.

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There was further success in the women’s double sculls, where Zoe Hyde and Mags Cremen continued their impressive regatta. The Irish crew raced confidently alongside the Netherlands throughout their semi-final, holding one of the automatic qualification places from halfway before confirming second place and another A final appearance for Ireland.

Sophia Young and Alison Bergin came within metres of joining them. Locked in a gripping contest with Germany for the final qualification place, the Irish crew fought stroke for stroke over the closing 250 metres before Germany edged ahead at the line.

Young and Bergin will now contest the B final after another encouraging display.

Natalie Long and Imogen Magner also faced a fiercely competitive semi-final in the women’s pair. In touch with the leading crews and contesting third place through the opening half, they found themselves in a race where five boats remained in contention for three A final places at halfway. They eventually crossed fifth and progress to Sunday’s B final.

Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney will also race in the B final of the men’s pair. Up against an experienced field, the Irish crew showed their usual determination but were unable to work themselves into the battle for the A final places, finishing sixth.

The final Irish crew on the water, the men’s quadruple scull of Konan Pazzaia, Andrew Sheehan, Ryan Spellman and Martin O’Grady, made the boldest start of the day. They burst from the blocks to lead after the opening 500 metres before the pace of the race began to tell. As the leading crews gathered momentum through the second half, Ireland slipped back to sixth and will contest the B final.

By the close of racing, Ireland had secured three places in Sunday’s A finals through Murtagh, Hyde and Cremen, and Para athlete Katie O’Brien (courtesy of her PR1 classification race yesterday) while Clements had already delivered the first medal of the weekend. Five further crews will return to contest B finals, ensuring another full day of Irish representation on the Rotsee as the World Rowing Cup reaches its conclusion.

Report courtesy of Rowing Ireland