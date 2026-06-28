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George Russell holds off Max Verstappen to secure victory at Austrian Grand Prix
BRITISH MERCEDES DRIVER George Russell won the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday after starting on pole and holding off a strong bid from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in second.
This was a second win of the season for Russell, while his teammate and championship leader Kimi Antonelli finished third, just half a second behind the Dutch four-time world champion Verstappen.
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Austrian Grand Prix Boost Formula One George Russell Max Verstappen