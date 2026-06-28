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George Russell pictured competing at the Austrian Grand Prix. Alamy Stock Photo
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George Russell holds off Max Verstappen to secure victory at Austrian Grand Prix

The British driver delivered an impressive performance here in the sun-drenched Styrian Mountains
3.45pm, 28 Jun 2026

BRITISH MERCEDES DRIVER George Russell won the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday after starting on pole and holding off a strong bid from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in second.

This was a second win of the season for Russell, while his teammate and championship leader Kimi Antonelli finished third, just half a second behind the Dutch four-time world champion Verstappen.

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