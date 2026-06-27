Mauvaka double inspires Toulouse to fourth-straight Top 14 in storm-impacted final

HOOKER PEATO MAUVAKA scored twice as Toulouse held on to beat Montpellier 28-20 for a record-equalling fourth-straight French Top 14 rugby title in a final interrupted by a thunderstorm.

France front-rower Mauvaka crossed in a dominant first half to set the 25-time champions on their way before the game was stopped for 12 minutes just before the hour mark.

Toulouse’s generation between 1994 and 1997 as well as Bordeaux 1904-1907 have also won the Bouclier de Brennus (Brennus Shield) in four consecutive seasons.

“Experience helps in those moments,” Toulouse’s Antoine Dupont told France Télévisions about the break in the game.

“You have to measure the luck you have to be here, to win four years in a row.

“It’s incredible, it will motivate us for the years to come,” the 2021 World Rugby player of the year added.

Antoine Dupont scored Toulouse' third try.

Montpellier, champions in 2022, were a different team after the break with Argentina centre Justo Piccardo and replacement out-half Leo Coly crossing in their failed attempt at a comeback.

“We weren’t far off,” Montpellier captain Lenni Nouchi told France Télévisions.

“It’s hard, it’s going to be hard to accept, but it’s reality,” the flanker added.

The game started in sweltering conditions with France experiencing record heat with temperatures reaching 34C at kick-off in northern Paris.

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French president Emmanuel Macron was whistled by the crowd as he entered the pitch to meet the players as part of the pre-match protocol.

Toulouse head coach Ugo Mola named Thomas Ramos on the bench after the goal-kicking full-back missed last Friday’s 71-17 semi-final hammering of Racing 92 with a hamstring issue.

Antoine Dupont started after sitting out last season’s nerve-wracking decider, won in extra-time over Bordeaux-Begles, with a serious knee injury and is expected to join France’s Nations Championship squad early next week.

Montpellier boss Joan Caudullo kept the same matchday squad from last Saturday’s 25-15 semi-final win over Stade Francais with in-form out-half Domingo Miotti and No 8 Billy Vunipola starting.

By the first drinks break after a quarter of the game, Toulouse led 7-0 as Mauvaka strolled over 50m out dummying Donovan Taofifenua on his way after a subtle lineout move including Dupont.

Toulouse took control of the game and put one hand on the Bouclier de Brennus, first awarded in 1892, by half-time.

Mauvaka claimed his double from short range thanks to another Dupont pass before the half-back crossed himself to make it 25-6 after a break from full-back Blair Kinghorn, standing in for Ramos as Ntamack nailed a penalty.

Rain and a thunderstorm welcomed the teams back from the interval, which seemed to benefit Caudullo’s side, owned by Syria-born billionaire Mohed Altrad.

They cut the score to 28-13 just before the hour as Justo Piccardo powered over before the 12-minute weather-enforced break.

Referee Luc Ramos ordered the players into the changing rooms for an extended drinks break, which also provided a spark for Montpellier.

With 16 minutes left Coly, a second-half replacement for Miotti, found space to score and his conversion made it 28-20, but they left themselves too much to do after a slow start to the game.

– © AFP 2026