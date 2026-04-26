Galway don't have it all their own way but see off Offaly in Leinster SHC

Galway 2-26

Offaly 1-18

John Fallon reports from Pearse Stadium

GALWAY DIDN’T HAVE it all their own way in Salthill but at the same time a shock Offaly win never looked likely in this Leinster SHC second round tie in front of a crowd of 6,557.

Galway, similar to their opening round win over Kilkenny, laid the foundation for victory in the opening half playing against the wind when they led by 0-13 to 0-10 at the break.

They would have been out of sight had Offaly goalkeeper Liam Hoare not producing excellent saves to twice deny Rory Burke and also Jason Rabbitte, while Aaron Niland flashed another good opportunity across the goal.

But with Conor Whelan sharp at full-forward, Galway built a lead into the wind. Whelan landed three points in the opening 12 minutes — he got another one before the break — with Offaly shooting three wides before Dan Bourke got them off the mark after seven minutes.

Galway led by 0-8 to 0-3 at the end of the opening quarter with their sharper touch and good distribution proving decisive. Both sides shot eight wides in the opening half as they tried to master the wind.

A good Offaly spell which included a couple of points from Conor Doyle reduced the margin but with Galway captain Darren Morrissey keeping a close eye on Adam Screeny, Johnny Kelly’s men never looked like getting in for a goal in that opening half.

They got the gap down to 0-13 to 0-10 at the break thanks to an effort from Jack Clancy and a 65 from Screeney.

Galway pushed that lead out to 0-19 to 0-13 by the end of the third quarter but they continued with wayward shooting, recording 19 wides by the end of the match.

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A goal from Oisin Kelly from a tight angle just after he came on gave Offaly hope as they cut the gap to three points after 55 minutes, but Galway responded with three points in succession to ease the pressure.

Conor Cooney, again impressing off the bench, fired home their opening goal after 63 minutes after neatly flicking a Padraic Mannion delivery past Ben Conneely.

And they wrapped up the win when Rabbitte set up Rory Burke and this time he drilled low to the net.

Scorers for Galway: A Niland 0-9 (7f), R Burke 1-2, C Whelan 0-5, C Mannion 0-4 (3f), C Cooney 1-0, J Rabbitte 0-2, D Neary 0-1, G Lee 0-1, P Mannion 0-1, D Burke 0-1.

Scorers for Offaly: A Screeny 0-8 (5f, 1 65), O Kelly 1-0, C Doyle 0-2, S Rigney 0-2, L Hoare 0-1f, R Ravenhill 0-1, J Clancy 0-1, D Bourke 0-1, C Mitchell 0-1, B Duignan 0-1.

Galway

1. Darach Fahy (Ardrahan)

4. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields), 3. Cillian Trayers (Turloughmore), 2. Ronan Glennon (Mullagh)

5. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh), 6. Daithí Burke (Turloughmore), 7. Gavin Lee (Clarinbridge)

8. Cian Daniels (Tommy Larkins), 11. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh)

10. Rory Burke (Oranmore-Maree), 9. Darragh Neary (Castlegar), 12. John Fleming (Meelick Eyrecourt)

13. Jason Rabbitte (Athenry), 14. Conor Whelan (Kinvara), 15. Aaron Niland (Clarinbridge)

Subs

22. Conor Cooney (St. Thomas’) for Niland (55)

23. Tom Monaghan (Craughwell) for Neary (58)

24. Colm Molloy (Kilnadeema-Leitrim) for Fleming (65)

17. Kieran Hanrahan (Loughrea) for Trayers (66)

18. Shane Morgan (Loughrea) for D Burke (66)

Offaly

1. Liam Hoare (Carrig-Riverstown)

2. Patrick Taaffe (Belmont), 3. Ben Conneely (St Rynagh’s), 4. Sam Bourke (Durrow)

5. Ciaran Burke (Durrow), 6. Killian Sampson (Shinrone), 7. Ter Guinan (Kilcormac-Killoughey)

8. Ross Ravenhill (Durrow), 9. Jack Clancy (Belmont)

10. Shane Rigney (St Rynagh’s), 11. Dan Bourke (Durrow), 12. Conor Doyle (Clara)

13. Charlie Mitchell (Kilcormac-Killoughey), 14. Brian Duignan (Durrow), 15. Adam Screeney (Kilcormac-Killoughey)

Subs

24. Ruari Kelly (Lusmagh) for S Burke (half-time)

21. Ben Miller (Birr) for Clancy (46)

23. Oisin Kelly (Belmont) for D Bourke (54)

17. Eoghan Cahill (Birr) for Doyle (66)

18. Ciaran Cleary (Shinrone) for Ravenhill (68)

Referee: Thomas Gleeson (Dublin).

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