Ulster shake up starting side ahead of Challenge Cup tie with Exeter

ULSTER HAVE SHAKEN up their starting side for tomorrow’s Challenge Cup semi-final against Exeter Chiefs at the Affidea Stadium, [KO: 5.30pm, Premier Sports 1], welcoming back key senior players that did not start against Munster last weekend in the URC.

Full-back Michael Lowry retains his position but otherwise there are 14 changes.

Flanker Nick Timoney recovers from a recent hip injury to start, while captain Iain Henderson starts in the second row alongside Cormac Izuchukwu.

Six Nations Player of the Tournament nominee Stuart McCloskey starts alongside Jude Postlethwaite in midfield. Jacob Stockadle and Zac Ward fill the winger positions.

Exeter are captained by Dafydd Jenkins, with the experienced Scott Sio returning at loosehead. Ethan Roots is out through suspension, which sees Christ Tshiunza in at openside flanker.

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Exeter's Dafydd Jenkins. Andrew Dowling / INPHO Andrew Dowling / INPHO / INPHO

Len Ikitau starts at inside centre with Henry Slade at 13, while Ben Hammersley comes in at full-back.

Ulster

15. Michael Lowry

14. Zac Ward

13. Jude Postlethwaite

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Jack Murphy

9. Nathan Doak

1. Sam Crean

2. Tom Stewart

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Iain Henderson (captain)

5. Cormac Izuchukwu

6. David McCann

7. Nick Timoney

8. Juarno Augustus

Replacements:

16. James McCormick

17. Eric O’Sullivan

18. Tom McAllister

19. Charlie Irvine

20. Bryn Ward

21. Conor McKee

22. Jake Flannery

23. Ethan McIlroy

Exeter Chiefs

15. Ben Hammersley

14. Campbell Ridl

13. Henry Slade

12. Len Ikitau

11. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso

10. Harvey Skinner

9. Stephen Varney

1. Scott Sio

2. Max Norey

3. Bachuki Tchumbadze

4. Dafydd Jenkins (captain)

5. Andrea Zambonin

6. Tom Hooper

7. Christ Tshiunza

8. Ross Vintcent

Replacements: