ULSTER HAVE SHAKEN up their starting side for tomorrow’s Challenge Cup semi-final against Exeter Chiefs at the Affidea Stadium, [KO: 5.30pm, Premier Sports 1], welcoming back key senior players that did not start against Munster last weekend in the URC.
Full-back Michael Lowry retains his position but otherwise there are 14 changes.
Flanker Nick Timoney recovers from a recent hip injury to start, while captain Iain Henderson starts in the second row alongside Cormac Izuchukwu.
Six Nations Player of the Tournament nominee Stuart McCloskey starts alongside Jude Postlethwaite in midfield. Jacob Stockadle and Zac Ward fill the winger positions.
Exeter are captained by Dafydd Jenkins, with the experienced Scott Sio returning at loosehead. Ethan Roots is out through suspension, which sees Christ Tshiunza in at openside flanker.
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Exeter's Dafydd Jenkins. Andrew Dowling / INPHO
Andrew Dowling / INPHO / INPHO
Len Ikitau starts at inside centre with Henry Slade at 13, while Ben Hammersley comes in at full-back.
Ulster
15. Michael Lowry
14. Zac Ward
13. Jude Postlethwaite
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Jack Murphy
9. Nathan Doak
1. Sam Crean
2. Tom Stewart
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Iain Henderson (captain)
5. Cormac Izuchukwu
6. David McCann
7. Nick Timoney
8. Juarno Augustus
Replacements:
16. James McCormick
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. Tom McAllister
19. Charlie Irvine
20. Bryn Ward
21. Conor McKee
22. Jake Flannery
23. Ethan McIlroy
Exeter Chiefs
15. Ben Hammersley
14. Campbell Ridl
13. Henry Slade
12. Len Ikitau
11. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso
10. Harvey Skinner
9. Stephen Varney
1. Scott Sio
2. Max Norey
3. Bachuki Tchumbadze
4. Dafydd Jenkins (captain)
5. Andrea Zambonin
6. Tom Hooper
7. Christ Tshiunza
8. Ross Vintcent
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Ulster shake up starting side ahead of Challenge Cup tie with Exeter
ULSTER HAVE SHAKEN up their starting side for tomorrow’s Challenge Cup semi-final against Exeter Chiefs at the Affidea Stadium, [KO: 5.30pm, Premier Sports 1], welcoming back key senior players that did not start against Munster last weekend in the URC.
Full-back Michael Lowry retains his position but otherwise there are 14 changes.
Flanker Nick Timoney recovers from a recent hip injury to start, while captain Iain Henderson starts in the second row alongside Cormac Izuchukwu.
Six Nations Player of the Tournament nominee Stuart McCloskey starts alongside Jude Postlethwaite in midfield. Jacob Stockadle and Zac Ward fill the winger positions.
Exeter are captained by Dafydd Jenkins, with the experienced Scott Sio returning at loosehead. Ethan Roots is out through suspension, which sees Christ Tshiunza in at openside flanker.
Exeter's Dafydd Jenkins. Andrew Dowling / INPHO Andrew Dowling / INPHO / INPHO
Len Ikitau starts at inside centre with Henry Slade at 13, while Ben Hammersley comes in at full-back.
Ulster
15. Michael Lowry
14. Zac Ward
13. Jude Postlethwaite
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Jack Murphy
9. Nathan Doak
1. Sam Crean
2. Tom Stewart
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Iain Henderson (captain)
5. Cormac Izuchukwu
6. David McCann
7. Nick Timoney
8. Juarno Augustus
Replacements:
Exeter Chiefs
15. Ben Hammersley
14. Campbell Ridl
13. Henry Slade
12. Len Ikitau
11. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso
10. Harvey Skinner
9. Stephen Varney
1. Scott Sio
2. Max Norey
3. Bachuki Tchumbadze
4. Dafydd Jenkins (captain)
5. Andrea Zambonin
6. Tom Hooper
7. Christ Tshiunza
8. Ross Vintcent
Replacements:
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Challenge Cup Rugby Exeter Chiefs Teamsheet Ulster