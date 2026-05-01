Porter starts for Leinster as Henshaw and Ioane get nod in backline

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has been able to bring Andrew Porter back into his starting XV for tomorrow’s Champions Cup semi-final against Toulon in Dublin [KO 3pm, Premier Sports].

The Ireland loosehead prop is back from a shoulder/pec injury in a big boost for Leinster, who have had serious injury travails in the position this season.

However, tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong is among those to miss out on the clash at the Aviva Stadium due to injury, with Thomas Clarkson starting in the number three shirt and Rabah Slimani backing him up from the bench.

Robbie Henshaw has got the nod at inside centre, meaning Jamie Osborne is included on the Leinster bench, while Rieko Ioane has been named on the left wing, with Jimmy O’Brien unfortunate to miss out on making the matchday 23.

Ioane makes up the back three with Hugo Keenan and Tommy O’Brien, while Henshaw joins Garry Ringrose in midfield. The starting halfback partnership is made up of Jamison Gibson-Park and Harry Byrne.

Porter joins Dan Sheehan and Clarkson in the front row, Joe McCarthy and James Ryan team up in the second row, and the back row includes Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, and captain Caelan Doris.

Sam Prendergast has been included as part of a 5/3 Leinster bench split, meaning Ciaréan Frawley misses out, with Alex Soroka and Scott Penny covering the back five of the scrum.

Meanwhile, Toulon are captained by second row David Ribbans, with their team including in-form wing Gaël Drean and fellow France internationals Charles Ollivon and Jean-Baptiste Gros.

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Leinster:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Tommy O’Brien

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Rieko Ioane

10. Harry Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. Joe McCarthy

5. James Ryan

6. Jack Conan

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris (captain)

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher

17. Jerry Cahir

18. Rabah Slimani

19. Alex Soroka

20. Scott Penny

21. Luke McGrath

22. Sam Prendergast

23. Jamie Osborne

Toulon:

15. Melvyn Jaminet

14. Gaël Drean

13. Nacho Brex

12. Jérémy Sinzelle

11. Setariki Tuicuvu

10. Tomas Albornoz

9. Ben White

1. Jean-Baptiste Gros

2. Teddy Baubigny

3. Kyle Sinckler

4. Corentin Mezou

5. David Ribbans (captain)

6. Junior Kpoku

7. Charles Ollivon

8. Mikheil Shioshvili

Replacements:

16. Gianmarco Lucchesi

17. Daniel Brennan

18. Beka Gigashvili

19. Matthias Halagahu

20. Zach Mercer

21. Baptiste Serin

22. Esteban Abadie

23. Mathis Ferte

Referee: Luke Pearce [RFU].