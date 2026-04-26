Late Cork points deliver Munster hurling win over 14-man Limerick

Cork 2-22

Limerick 1-23

IT ENDED in drama and tension, Limerick lobbing a late free towards the Cork goalmouth as they faced a two-point deficit, the home side left relieved as the ball broke clear and James Owens brought it all to a close.

The match had swerved away from Limerick when they conceded a 45th minute goal to Alan Connolly and lost Cian Lynch to a red card five minutes later, punished for an off the ball swing on Tim O’Mahony.

But they drew on their reserves of resilience to drag Cork back and edged ahead when Diarmaid Byrnes despatched a 20 yard free towards the goal in the 68th minute, his shot squiriming past Cork bodies and into the corner of the net.

Cork’s anxiety levels inceased yet they found a way to string together a winning run of points. Alan Connolly stepped up to nail two pressure frees and then captain Darragh Fitzgibbon flighted over the last score of the game.

"Only Cian Lynch will know if he meant it."



The Limerick man is shown a red card as Cork move in front



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It began just like it did three weeks ago on league final day, Limerick weaving their paths of magic in attack and establishing total control. The scores flowed, Diarmaid Byrnes getting them up and running with a point after only 19 seconds. Limerick struck the first five points of the game without reply, Cork registered the next two to at last get off the mark, and Limerick countered then with four on the bounce.

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By the close of the first quarter they had raced in front 0-10 to 0-2, nine of those efforts supplied from play, and were dominating Cork in all the key sectors. Cork’s struggles were compounded by the early loss through injury of Ciaran Joyce, he limped off after five minutes.

But the home side clawed their way back into it. Their recovery was kickstarted by the only goal of the first half in the 21st minute. Sean Finn worked a pass in defence to William O’Donoghue but he couldn’t stun the ball, allowing Alan Connolly and Shane Barrett to pounce. Connolly gathered and offloaded to Barrett who finished in brilliant style to the net.

From there to the break Cork stayed in the hunt, drawing level on a few occasions as Connolly finished the half with 0-5 while Brian Hayes looked dangerous inside as he picked off a brace. Limerick rounded out the scoring for the half though, Shane O’Brien and Cathal O’Neill on target to send them ahead 0-16 to 1-11.

More to follow…

Scorers for Cork: Alan Connolly 1-8 (0-7f), Darragh Fitzgibbon 0-5 (0-2f), Shane Barrett 1-2, Brian Hayes 0-2, William Buckley 0-2, Eoin Downey 0-1, Tim O’Mahony 0-1 (0-1f), Tommy O’Connell 0-1.

Scorers for Limerick: Aidan O’Connor 0-7 (0-2f), Diarmaid Byrnes 1-2 (1-0f), Cathal O’Neill 0-4, Peter Casey 0-3, Shane O’Brien 0-3, Gearóid Hegarty 0-2, Adam English 0-2.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)

10. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 12. Barry Walsh (Killeagh)

13. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 14. William Buckley (St Finbarr’s), 15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

Subs

17. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s) for Joyce (inj) (5)

26. Alan Walsh (Kanturk) for Connolly (temp) (47)

22. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold) for Buckley (51)

Connolly for Alan Walsh (53)

23. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own) for Barry Walsh (72)

18. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills) for Robert Downey (inj) (75)

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Seán Finn (Bruff), 3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

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8. Adam English (Doon), 9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 11. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown), 12. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister)

13. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 14. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), 15. David Reidy (Dromin/Athlacca)

Subs

25. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon) for Reidy (53)

23. Tom Morrissey (Ahane) for Peter Casey (62)

17. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)b for O’Brien (68)

Referee: James Owens (Wexford)

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