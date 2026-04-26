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Brothers Alex and Matt Fitzpatrick.
Golf

Fitzpatrick brothers win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on PGA Tour

Seamus Power finished in a tie for tenth on 26-under with Matti Schmid.
11.21pm, 26 Apr 2026

MATT FITZPATRICK AND his brother Alex were crowned winners at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans last night thanks to a birdie on the 18th hole of their final round.

Matt’s brilliant bunker shot paved the way for Alex to tap in for birdie as the brothers created history with this success on the PGA Tour, as they finished on 31-under.

It maintained world number three Matt’s brilliant form after his earlier PGA Tour successes this season at the Valspar Championship and last week’s RBC Heritage at Hilton Head.

Seamus Power finished in a tie for tenth on 26-under with Matti Schmid.

More to follow…

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